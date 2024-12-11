California wildfire fueled by high winds forces Malibu evacuations

STORY: A wildfire just northwest of Los Angeles on Tuesday forced evacuations, knocked out power and closed roads.

The Franklin Fire spread overnight in Malibu near the Pacific Coast Highway that lies along the ocean out of LA.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Tuesday that the blaze was uncontrolled.

"The fire is currently estimated at over 2,200 acres, and we have 700 firefighting personnel assigned. Because of the great work of the firefighters that were on scene, we have only a minimal number of homes destroyed. Thankfully, we have no reports of serious injuries or fatalities. And this fire is not contained.”

Burned homes smoldered on Tuesday as aircraft dropped red fire retardant on burning vegetation.

Local resident Fred Roberts said winds in the area can contribute to fires.

“This is a notorious area. Winds coming straight down Malibu Canyon like a blowtorch. And so they're in harm's way every time there's a fire over there. It's just, it's a beautiful area, but you know, with all the trees and the landscaping, it's dangerous.”

“I was going back to check on their homes and I was actually thinking that it was going to be no big deal. But after I've seen this one and that one there burnt. I know this is the real deal. And it did hit here hard.”

Governor Gavin Newsom said California received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for resources to control the fire.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning due to strong Santa Ana winds.

Those winds come down from Southern California's Santa Ana Mountains, blowing hot, dry air from the east and raising the risk of fires.

On Tuesday Pepperdine University near Malibu ended a safety measure that required students to stay in the commons and library overnight due to the fire.

It told students to stay on campus and avoid Malibu roads.