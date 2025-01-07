California wildfire grows 180 acres in 20 minutes as powerful winds fan flames
A wildfire in Southern California has exploded in size, growing from 20 acres to 200 acres in about 20 minutes
Images show dark smoke rising near homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades area
The situation is caused by wind gusts of 80-100mph (126-160km/h) combined with incredibly dry fuels and low humidity
Millions of people in California are under a red flag warning, meaning there is an extreme fire danger
