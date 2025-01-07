California wildfire grows 180 acres in 20 minutes as powerful winds fan flames

Storyful

Aerial footage shows some of the destruction in the wake of a deadly earthquake that struck in Tibet, northeast of Mount Everest, on Tuesday, January 7.The Chinese military released video showing multiple damaged buildings in an area they said was near the epicenter.Chinese media said at least 95 people were killed, and 130 others injured.The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a 7.1 magnitude, while the China Earthquake Networks Center measured it as 6.8. Credit: PLA via Storyful