California wildfire grows 180 acres in 20 minutes as powerful winds fan flames

BBC

  • A wildfire in Southern California has exploded in size, growing from 20 acres to 200 acres in about 20 minutes

  • Images show dark smoke rising near homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades area

  • The situation is caused by wind gusts of 80-100mph (126-160km/h) combined with incredibly dry fuels and low humidity

  • Millions of people in California are under a red flag warning, meaning there is an extreme fire danger

