California wildfire map: Track the Palisades Fire as evacuations ordered in Los Angeles

A large bush fire threatens more than 25,000 homes and structures in Los Angeles as Southern California grapples with a brutal wind storm Tuesday.

The Palisades Fire has burned nearly 3,000 acres acres since it was reported at around 10:30 a.m. local time. The cause is under investigation, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation warnings went into effect in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood with multiple homes under immediate threat, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area between Piedra Morada Drive and Pacific Coast Highway due to life-threatening conditions.

Cal Fire has issued a red flag warning for the region, which is at risk of extreme wildfires fueled by daunting Santa Ana winds, low humidity and critically dry fuels. Los Angeles city and county firefighting units and resources have been deployed to the scene.

The most intense winds from the storm are set to peak between 10 p.m. Tuesday night through 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to LA Fire Department Chief Kristin M. Crowley. He warned that more than 10,000 structures and over 13,000 households are threatened as officials emphasize the need to evacuate.

"By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods," Gov. Gavin Newsom said the press conference. "I saw firsthand the impact of these swirling winds and the embers and the number of structures that are destroyed. Not a few, many structures already destroyed."

Critical Fire Weather Alert:

Southern California is facing a #CriticalFireWeather event through Thursday, with strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity creating extreme wildfire risks. One fire, the #PalisadesFire, has already ignited and is being driven by these high winds. 🌲🔥… pic.twitter.com/LnUrJiDkWG — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 7, 2025

The department is urging Southern Californians to be prepared to evacuate if necessary and report any suspicious activity to help prevent arson. First responders are urging people to avoid driving

An aircraft flies to drop fire retardant over the area of a wildfire burning near Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles during a weather driven windstorm on Jan. 7, 2025.

California fires map

Follow along here for the full version of USA TODAY's wildfire map.

Evacuation orders for Palisades Fire

Evacuation orders were issued for areas including the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. You can find an interactive map of evacuation orders and warnings related to the Palisades Fire on the Cal Fire website. The below map was current, as of 2:30 p.m. PT.

Evacuation orders were issued for an area including the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Life-threatening windstorm forecast through Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a warning Monday for a "life-threatening, destructive (and) widespread windstorm" in California through Wednesday.

"A life-threatening, destructive, widespread windstorm is expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning," NWS wrote. "Widespread damaging winds are expected across most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Areas not typically windy will be impacted."

Wind gusts are reaching up to 80 mph posing an "extreme" and widespread wildfire risk conditions for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including areas that are still-recovering from last month's Franklin Fire that burned more than 3,000 acres in Malibu.

Areas "of greatest concern and most destructive winds," included:

Pasadena

Burbank

San Fernando

Hollywood

Beverly Hills

Simi Valley

Sylmar

Porter Ranch

Altadena

La Crescenta

Malibu

Santa Gabriel / Santa Susana / Santa Monica Mountains & Foothills

San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys

US Wildfire, smoke map

