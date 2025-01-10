California wildfires: Angelina Jolie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sharon Stone, Halle Berry among celebrities helping displaced families

The devastation has so far resulted in at least 10,000 destroyed structures in neighborhoods across Los Angeles County.

Angelina Jolie, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sharon Stone are among the celebrities helping displaced families during the Los Angeles wildfires. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Alberto Rodriguez/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

As the Los Angeles wildfires continue to sweep through neighborhoods, celebrities are using their platforms to advocate for families that have lost their homes and belongings. Ravaging neighborhoods in Altadena, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, the Los Angeles County wildfires have so far resulted in at least 10 deaths and at least 10,000 destroyed structures, with about 150,000 currently under mandatory evacuation orders.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are taking charge in their communities, with stars like Angelina Jolie and Jamie Lee Curtis leading the way.

Jolie and her 16-year-old son Knox were seen loading groceries into their vehicle on Jan. 9. In a video obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail, the Maria star revealed that she intends to donate to wildfire relief efforts.

“I will. Right now, I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house,” she said.

Curtis, a Pacific Palisades resident, shared on Instagram that she and her family will be donating $1 million to wildfire relief efforts.

"My husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," she wrote on Jan. 9.

The Last Showgirl actress wrote in a separate post a day earlier, “Our beloved neighborhood is gone. Our home is safe. So many others have lost everything. Help where you can. Thank you to the first responders and firefighters.”

On Jan. 8, Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone appeared on NewsNation’s Banfield to share her plans for helping families that have been displaced due to the wildfires. With the help of her sister and a publicist friend, Stone is encouraging Los Angeles residents to donate items to a local store called the Coop, owned by real estate agent Jenna Cooper.

“If you have gently used clothes, shoes, bedding, anything that these disenfranchised people may need, please come immediately to the Coop, starting [Jan. 9] at 10, and you can drop them off,” she said. “If you need things, come to the Coop. This is for people who need any of these things, please come there. This is where you can get them, it's a distribution center.”

Stone has also opened her home to friends and family.

“I have families coming now to move in with us,” added Stone. “We're setting up a place to be able to help people. We’re setting up beds and just room in the house. … We're loading up trucks and taking everything we have over to the Coop, and we're inviting our friends over to move in with us here.”

Following the lead of her Catwoman co-star, Halle Berry announced on Jan. 9 that she is “packing up my entire closet” for the Coop.

“This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today,” wrote Berry.