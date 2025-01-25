LA fires updates: Clash over Trump’s demand for voter reform in return for California aid after Palisades tour

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom put on a united front on the tarmac of Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, as the president arrived in California for a visit to survey the devastation caused by the wildfires.

In short remarks to reporters, Trump said that LA looked like it “got hit by a bomb,” and later promised he would stand behind the state “100 percent.”

“It means a great deal a lot to all of us... we’re gonna need your support,” Newsom said on the runway of Trump’s visit.

Trump later promised a group of L.A. firefighters, “We won’t let you down,” even as he threatens to withold disaster aid from the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s visit comes as San Diego County’s Border 2 fire exploded Friday morning, spreading quickly over more than 5,300 acres by Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County-based Hughes fire, which exploded near Castaic Lake on Wednesday, has spread across 10,425 acres and is at 79 percent containment. And, the Laguna Fire, which started in Ventura County on Thursday, is now 70 percent contained after engulfing 94 acres.

Nine fires are raging across Southern California, including the deadly and destructive Palisades and Eaton fires.

Forecasters expect rainfall to help relieve some of the fire burden, though it might also cause debris flows in past burn areas.

Key Points

Will Trump and Newsom bury the hatchet and cooperate over L.A. fires?

Here’s where the Southern California wildfires stand

Mapped: Where have Border 2 fire evacuation orders been issued?

Border 2 fire blows ash on Southbay communities, may bring ‘unhealthful levels’ of particulate matter

Congressman presses Trump to avoid conditions for wildfire aid

Workers hope to prevent mudslides in Pacific Palisades

02:00 , Josh Marcus

Workers secure a net on Friday to prevent potential mudslides over the burned side of a mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Rain brings the threat of debris flows this weekend (AP)

A basketball is stuck in the net outside of a residence destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Friday. Partial repopulation is underway (AP)

Trump shocked by fire damage

01:20 , Josh Marcus

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tour a fire- affected area in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is not normally a man at a loss for words, but the president appeared shocked on Friday by the extent of damage caused by the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s unbelievable,” Trump said as he walked by news cameras on a neighborhood tour. “It’s really not believable.”

Congressman presses Trump to avoid conditions for wildfire aid

01:11 , Josh Marcus

(AFP via Getty Images)

California officials walked a fine line on Friday as they welcomed Donald Trump, thanking the president for visiting wildfire damage while pushing him to avoid politicizing disaster aid.

Rep. Brad Sherman argued that while he disagrees with other states’ policies on issues like guns and abortion, he would never try to hold back disaster aid from them.

“I’m hoping that we can get these funds and that we don’t punish individuals for the policies of their state,” Sheman said. “You can disagree with them. I think you’ve got some ideas. I look forward to us listening.”

Sherman also called on Trump to avoid putting tariffs on the building materials L.A. will desperately need as it rebuilds neighborhoods like the Palisades.

Trump demands California voter ID law for wildfire relief and threatens FEMA again

Trump claims he’ll support California ‘100 percent’ after L.A. fires

00:57 , Josh Marcus

(AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has abruptly shifted his tone on California after touring wildfire damage, saying during a press conference on Friday, “The federal government is standing behind you 100 percent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a far cry from Trump’s previous statements, which frequently railed against the state and its leadership over the fires, threatening to withold future disaster aid.

“We’re going to be with you,” Trump added. “Your governor met us at the plane. We had a good talk, very positive talk. We have to work together to get this really worked out.”

Of course, there were still a few Trump-y flourishes, from a riff about how “beautiful” and physically fit the firefighters were, as well as a few brags about his election results in the state.

Nonetheless, Trump was unexpectedly somber, perhaps as a result of the devastation he’s seen.

“I don’t think you can really realize how rough this is, how devastating it is until you really see it,” Trump added.

“It’s incredible,” Trump continued. “It’s really an incineration. Even some of the chimneys came down.”

Will Trump and Newsom bury the hatchet and cooperate over L.A. fires?

00:39 , Josh Marcus

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom put on a united front on the tarmac of Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, as the president arrived in California for a visit to survey the devastation caused by the wildfires.

Despite previous online acrimony between the men, the California governor smiled as he shook hands with Trump and proceeded to give the First Lady a kiss on the cheek.

In short remarks to the press at LAX, the president thanked Newsom for meeting him off the plane and promised to do everything he could to get the problems “permanently fixed.”

“I appreciate the governor coming out… we’ll be talking a lot and we want to get it fixed,” he said.

Mike Bedigan has the story.

Trump and Newsom play nice as president arrives in LA to survey wildfire damage

Trump tours Pacific Palisades neighborhood devastated by fires

00:33 , Graeme Massie

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tour a fire- affected area in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak with officials as they tour a fire-affected area in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose with a helmet reading

After weeks of insults, Trump is all smiles with LAFD

00:31 , Josh Marcus

(ABC 10 screengrab)

Donald Trump has spent weeks ripping Los Angeles and California’s response to the devastating wildfires, while suggesting he might cut off future emergency aid to the state unless they agreed to unrelated policy goals like a new voter ID law.

However, when Trump toured wildfire damage in Los Angeles on Friday, he exchanged warm banter with a group of gathered L.A. firefighters.

He elicited chuckles from the LAFD as he held a fire helmet, calling it a “heavy sucker” but suggesting this group of “all strong men” didn’t have a problem with such gear.

“Welcome back, sir, we missed you,” one firefighter told the president.

As Trump wrapped up his tour, he could be heard saying, “We won’t let you down, fellas.”

Despite the warm reception, it’s still unclear what future wildfire aid to the state will look like.

Trump demands California voter ID law for wildfire relief and threatens FEMA again

‘We need your help,’ L.A. resident tells Trump during fire tour

00:13 , Josh Marcus

A Los Angeles resident told Donald Trump on Friday that the communities impacted by the Palisades fire are still in desperate need of assistance.

“We need your help,” a man told the president.

“This is a community that has a lot of resources,” he continued. “It’s also a very multi-generational community.”

“A lot of people, we’ve been kind of abandoned and feel let down by local leadership,” the man went on. “The fire department’s been amazing. They need more resources. In order for us to build back, we need better infrastructure. We need to make sure this will never happen again.”

Newsom’s press office blasts ‘absolutely absurd claims’ about firefighter staffing in LA

00:00 , Julia Musto

Absolutely absurd claims from a pizzagate peddler.



California transitioned a small, inadequately trained volunteer reserve component into a huge professional, highly trained, firefighting force.



Since @CAGovernor Newsom took office, @TheCalGuard has nearly TRIPLED its… https://t.co/ilAXbL03lv — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 24, 2025

Pasadena firefighter recalls responding to Eaton fire: ‘This is not like anything we’ve ever seen before'

Friday 24 January 2025 23:45 , Julia Musto

Throughout his career at @PasadenaFD, Sean Katt has responded to many fires across the US, but the #EatonFire was unlike anything he'd ever seen before.



Wind gusts exceeding 100 miles per hour made the fire's behavior unpredictable and chaotic. pic.twitter.com/AOocOa0G7p — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 24, 2025

In pictures: Newsom meets the Trumps at LAX

Friday 24 January 2025 23:30 , Mike Bedigan

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to California Gov. Gavin Newsom after arriving on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 (AP)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Trump and Newsom put on united front on LAX tarmac

Friday 24 January 2025 23:20 , Mike Bedigan

President Trump and Governor Newsom put on a united front as they spoke to reporters at LAX, despite public disputes between them previously.

In short remarks to the press, Trump remarked that Los Angeles looked “like you got hit by a bomb.”

"It means a great deal a lot to all of us... we’re gonna need your support... you were there for us in Covid, I don’t forget that," Newsom replied.

Trump responded: "We’re gonna get it done. You’ve lost a tremendous number of lives and a lot of real estate. We’ll get it permanently fixed so it won’t happen again."

Trump lands in Los Angeles and is met by Gavin Newsom

Friday 24 January 2025 23:14 , Mike Bedigan

Touch down!

President Trump has arrived in Los Angeles and has disembarked from Air Force One at LAX.

He was met on the tarmac by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who smiled when he met him. The men appeared friendly, despite previous acrimony between them.

Trump patted Newsom on the back and the governor gave the First Lady a kiss on the cheek.

San Diego sheriff temporarily suspends all visits to county jails in the Otay Mesa area

Friday 24 January 2025 23:00 , Julia Musto

Out of an abundance of caution, @SDSheriff is temporarily suspending all visits to county jails in the Otay Mesa area.



Due to the #Border2Fire, the following Sheriff's facilities will be affected:

▪️George Bailey Detention Facility

▪️Rock Mountain Detention Facility

▪️East Mesa… pic.twitter.com/QFGFR4jVmZ — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 24, 2025

In pictures: Members of the National Guard in place ahead of Trump’s arrival

Friday 24 January 2025 22:50 , Mike Bedigan

(AP)

(AP)

Forecasters preview weekend rain

Friday 24 January 2025 22:40 , Mike Bedigan

Wanting to know our thoughts on what kind of rain and snow we'll be seeing this weekend into early next week? Take a look at our latest video update to find out 👀 #CAwx #changeintheweather pic.twitter.com/tFJOKVJQTw — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 24, 2025

Partial repopulation announced for Palisades residents

Friday 24 January 2025 22:30 , Julia Musto

A resident retrieves an oil painting titled ‘Washer’ from a surviving residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Friday. Fire officials announced partial repopulation there (AP)

Los Angeles County fire officials announced partial repopulation in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

“Law Enforcement will only conduct resident escorts between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for Zone LOS-0767-I and previously repopulated areas. Please arrive no later than 4:30 p.m.,” the fire department said.

Newsom makes pledge on wildfire aid: ‘This money is not going to be held up by bureaucracy’

Friday 24 January 2025 22:10 , Julia Musto

This money is not going to be held up by bureaucracy.



As of this morning, we have already moved over $100 million to help communities rebuild and recover. We will continue to get aid to those impacted as fast as possible. https://t.co/ftwMNFi5Xm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2025

Chula Vista closes parks, library, and pool due to poor air quality from Border 2 fire

Friday 24 January 2025 21:52 , Julia Musto

Due to poor air quality in the surrounding areas the following City facilities are CLOSED today, Friday, January 24, 2025.

▶️ Parks and recreation centers that are east of the 805.

▶️ Parkway Pool and Loma Verde Pool

▶️ Otay Ranch Library pic.twitter.com/cWoi9jcmmo — City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) January 24, 2025

The Red Cross supports Border 2 fire evacuees

Friday 24 January 2025 21:43 , Julia Musto

Our volunteers are supporting those impacted by the #Border2Fire at:

📍 A shelter at Cuyamaca College Gymnasium (900 Rancho San Diego Pkwy, El Cajon).

📍 A Temporary Evacuation Point at Southwestern College (900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista).



➡️ More info: https://t.co/25I7pAO2Ao pic.twitter.com/QpCs2RvKl6 — American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) January 24, 2025

Third disaster center opens in Altadena

Friday 24 January 2025 21:26 , Julia Musto

Cal OES, in partnership with @FEMA and @CountyOfLA will open a 3rd Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Altadena to assist those impacted by the Hurricane-Force Firestorm. #LAFires #CAWildfires #SoCalFires pic.twitter.com/XC5akcrDMf — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) January 24, 2025

Photos show Palisades wildfire devastation ahead of Trump’s visit

Friday 24 January 2025 21:18 , Julia Musto

A warning sign is posted at a property destroyed by the Los Angeles fires as President Donald Trump prepares to tour areas devastated by the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on Friday. The sign marks the area as ‘unsafe’ (AFP via Getty Images)

An employee of SoCalGas looks over the rubble of a Berkshire Hathaway Home Services office in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Friday. More than 35,000 customers in the state were left without power on Friday (AFP via Getty Images)

National Guard officers prepare for a visit by President Donald Trump to Fire Station 69 as he tours areas devastated by the Palisades Fire, in Pacific Palisades, California, on Friday. The president was flying from western North Carolina (AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass says her brother lost his home in the Palisades fire

Friday 24 January 2025 21:02 , Julia Musto

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass says her brother lost his home in the Palisades fire

Some 35,000 Californians are left without power on Friday

Friday 24 January 2025 20:48 , Julia Musto

Just over 35,000 Californians were left without power on Friday, as winds continued to whip in the state’s southern region.

That includes 11,641 customers in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles County, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

Video shows ground crews respond to Border 2 fire

Friday 24 January 2025 20:32 , Julia Musto

#Border2Fire [update] The fire is now 5,389 acres and remains 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/nlWhGIVtzW — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 24, 2025

Cal Fire says an incident management team has been activated to the blaze and is in Unified Command with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

California governor’s office responds to Trump’s wildfire remarks

Friday 24 January 2025 20:31 , Julia Musto

Conditioning aid for American citizens is wrong.



FACT: Under current CA law you must be a CA resident and US citizen (and attest to being one under penalty of perjury) AND provide a form of ID such as driver’s license or passport that has been approved by the Secretary of State… https://t.co/obwSGH74Eb — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 24, 2025

Bass praises Newsom, California Democrats before briefing with Trump

Friday 24 January 2025 20:25 , Julia Musto

I want to thank @CAgovernor, @CASpeakerRivas, @CASenateProTem and the entire state legislature for their partnership and assistance in expediting the cleanup of the devastating fires.



We will continue our urgent plans to rebuild Los Angeles stronger than ever before.… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 24, 2025

Pelosi says natural disaster aid ‘should never be used as a pawn for political games'

Friday 24 January 2025 20:19 , Julia Musto

Urgently-needed assistance for families and communities ravaged by natural disasters should never be used as a pawn for political games.



We must work together to deliver relief aid for all Americans impacted by natural disasters across the country, including for Californians to… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 24, 2025

Border 2 fire jumps by 1,139 acres

Friday 24 January 2025 20:10 , Julia Musto

The Border 2 fire has now burned 5,389 acres, up more than 1,100 acres from earlier this morning.

It is not yet contained, according to Cal Fire.

Flash floods and debris flows could hit weary California residents after weeks of devastating wildfires

Friday 24 January 2025 20:00 , Julia Musto

Flash floods and debris flows could hit wildfire-weary California this weekend

San Diego Sheriff’s Department updates Border 2 fire evacuation orders

Friday 24 January 2025 19:50 , Julia Musto

#UPDATE These are the latest EVACUATION ORDERS (red) and WARNINGS (yellow) for the #Border2Fire.



If you feel you are in danger, GO!



To see maps of the affected areas, visit: https://t.co/KRXry2OWyB and https://t.co/KzyiFwFKJL.



Temporary Evacuation Points are open at:… pic.twitter.com/rvQYr6kiBc — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 24, 2025

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will join President Donald Trump for Friday’s emergency briefing on California wildfires

Friday 24 January 2025 19:14 , Julia Musto

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tours a staging area Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. City workers are preparing to reinforce burned land there ahead of rains expected this weekend (AP)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will join President Donald Trump for his emergency briefing on Southern California’s January wildfires.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was not included in the list of participants released by the White House on Friday morning.

“My message to him is that the second largest city in the country has been devastated, and we cannot be okay and move forward without federal support,” Bass told The Washington Post.

Southern California residents are getting ready for rain

Friday 24 January 2025 19:07 , Julia Musto

Eugene Escarrega, a Pasadena resident, spoke with ABC 7 as he was grabbing sand bags at a local fire station.

“The problem is right now is there’s a big pile of debris in front of the drain system,” he said. “I’m afraid if they don’t get that today, by tomorrow, we’re going to have a problem. If the water comes straight down, it’s going to come right through my front door.”

40-acre brush fire burning near Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood has now been fully contained

Friday 24 January 2025 18:46 , Julia Musto

San Diego Humane advises residents have an emergency plan for family and pets

Friday 24 January 2025 18:40 , Julia Musto

As the Border 2 Fire continues to burn, it's crucial to have an emergency plan for your family & pets. Create an emergency kit for your pets, with food, medication, water and more. If there is a fire, evacuate early and don't leave your pets behind. https://t.co/EqzV0UaIXF pic.twitter.com/GFV8y6Phlt — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) January 24, 2025

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says her brother lost his house in the Palisades fire

Friday 24 January 2025 18:21 , Julia Musto

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says her brother lost his house in the Palisades fire.

“The loss that you’re going through, I share indirectly. It’s hit my family too,” she said at a meeting of the Pacific Palisades Community Council. “My brother, who has lived in Malibu for 40 years, been through many fires, evacuated many times — this time didn’t get away.”

Nearly 700 personnel are assigned to the Border 2 fire

Friday 24 January 2025 18:04 , Julia Musto

As of this morning's report, the #Border2Fire has 692 personnel assigned, supported by air and ground resources and overhead staffing. pic.twitter.com/IIufAhOTtd — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 24, 2025

Trump claims California wildfire devastation could have partially been prevented ‘if they had water, which they had plenty of but they didn’t use it’

Friday 24 January 2025 18:01 , Julia Musto

Trump tells the people of North Carolina that the fires in California could’ve been prevented with water pic.twitter.com/OKAZM5fZWM — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2025

A patchwork of municipal water systems feeds Los Angeles, drawing water from 200 different utilities. They support a system designed to handle lower-level, urban fires — but not multiple large-scale wildfires descending from the hills.

Faced with multiple wildfires moving as fast as five football fields per minute, the system buckled.

While every bit of water helps, using fire hydrants and water hoses isn’t an effective method of battling “multiple onslaughts of fire under high wind conditions,” Faith Kearns, a water and wildfire expert with the Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University, told Axios.

Hurricane-force Santa Ana winds have driven this month’s fires.

“Is it going to save a whole neighborhood under those kinds of ... high wind conditions? Probably not,” she said.

With reporting from Josh Marcus

Border 2 fire blows ash on Southbay communities, may bring ‘unhealthful levels’ of particulate matter

Friday 24 January 2025 17:47 , Julia Musto

The Border 2 fire is impacting air quality in San Diego County. Winds are forecast to decrease later in the morning (Cal Fire)

The Border 2 fire continues to burn on Otay Mountain, west of Doghouse Junction on Friday.

As of the morning, wind is blowing the smoke toward the west and depositing ash on the ground in some communities in the Southbay area, according to the San Diego Air Pollution Control District.

“Winds are forecast to decrease later in the morning and shift direction, blowing east and northeast by early this afternoon. This change may cause smoke impacts in areas east and northeast of Otay Mountain, including Dulzura and Jamul. Winds are expected to blow the smoke towards the east-northeast through early Friday evening,” the district said.

Ground level smoke impacts are likely near and to the west and southwest of the fire through Friday morning, where levels of harmful particulate matter may “reach unhealthful levels.”

“In areas where you smell smoke it is advised that you limit physical/outdoor activity. If possible, stay indoors to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter and ozone, especially those residents with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children,” the district warned.

If California had ‘released the water,’ there might not have even been a fire, Trump claims

Friday 24 January 2025 17:27 , Julia Musto

President Donald Trump speaks at a Hurricane Helene recovery briefing in Fletcher, North Carolina, on Friday. Trump talked about FEMA, California, and more (AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump claimed Friday that if California had “released the water”: “You might not have even had a fire.”

Trump claims if they would’ve “released the water” in California, they might’ve not even had a fire pic.twitter.com/OSeKetZhtG — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2025

Media outlets have previously reported that the president may be referring to the Columbia River, which flows from Canada into the Northwest and the Pacific Ocean. But, experts have said that Trump’s remarks are ”uninformed,” and that there is no infrastructure to send that water southward.

One of his first executive actions during his second term was a memo directing his administration to find ways to reroute water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to the rest of California.

While the state had initially argued his plan would harm the ecosystem, water also flows into the ocean to keep the delta fresh enough to export water to the south, according to UC Davis professor Jay Lund.

California says there is no shortage of water in the region, that all reservoirs are full, and that water is available.

The continued risk of deadly wildfires in the region is driven by strong Santa Ana winds and an extended period of drought. Climate change has made wildfires worse and more frequent.

Trump demands California voter ID law for wildfire relief and threatens FEMA upon arrival in North Carolina

Friday 24 January 2025 16:55 , Julia Musto

Border 2 fire forces smoke advisory

Friday 24 January 2025 16:45 , Julia Musto

The Border 2 fire is seen on Otay Mountain. Smoke from the fire has forced officials to issue an advisory (@ChulaVistaFD/X)

A smoke advisory is in place for the Border 2 fire.

Air quality concerns have forced the closure of multiple schools, including Salt Creek, Camarena, Wolf Canyon, Olympic View, Liberty, Eastlake, Marshall, and Arroyo Vista.

San Diego County Office of Education said Friday that schools in Mountain Empire Unified and Warner Unified School District will also be closed on Friday.

Firefighters have battled Southern California’s deadliest wildfires. Trump’s firestorm of misinformation hasn’t helped

Friday 24 January 2025 16:32 , Julia Musto

Trump on California wildfire aid conditions: ‘I just want voter ID as a start’

Friday 24 January 2025 16:30 , Julia Musto

Trump on disaster aid to California: "I want to see two things in Los Angeles. Voter ID, so that the people have a chance to vote, and I want to see the water be released and come down into Los Angeles and throughout the state. After that, I will be the greatest president that… pic.twitter.com/JLsFicyyes — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

Trump says wildfire aid will be ‘direct’ instead of going through FEMA

Friday 24 January 2025 16:25 , Julia Musto

Trump claims that disaster aid for North Carolina and California will go through his administration instead of FEMA pic.twitter.com/oEyg1injoA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

Trump: "We're looking at the whole concept of FEMA. I like, frankly, the concept when North Carolina gets hit, the governor takes care of it. When Florida gets hit, the governor takes care of it. Meaning the state takes care of it ... I'd like to see the states take care of… pic.twitter.com/LGeK6Bw5b1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

President Donald Trump continues to hit California over wildfire response before leaving for North Carolina

Friday 24 January 2025 16:12 , Julia Musto

🔥Trump SLAMS Gavin Newsom again over California governor wildfires as he heads to North Carolina followed by LA:



"It could've been put out if they let the water flow, but they didn't let the water flow. And they still haven't for whatever reason." pic.twitter.com/PCMUzDO7Wv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2025

LA switches attention to flooding precautions as Palisades fire continues to burn

Friday 24 January 2025 15:45 , James Liddell

We continue work to keep Angelenos safe.



The Palisades Fire is now at 75% containment and efforts to install K-rails and sandbags ahead of possible rain are underway.



For resources for survivors, visit https://t.co/lsGSfokKpw



We will get through this. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 24, 2025

Latest maps show evacuation orders and warnings for the Border 2 fire

Friday 24 January 2025 15:38 , Julia Musto

Here are the latest maps of the evacuation orders (red) and warnings (yellow) in effect for the Border 2 fire. The zones are near the San Diego wildlife refuge (@SDSheriff/X)

The evacuation area for the Border 2 fire is a large swath stretching north to Otay Lakes Road, east to state Route 94 and Dulzura, and west to Lower Otay Lake. It also includes the Otay Open Space Preserve.

Schools shutter amid Border 2 fire

Friday 24 January 2025 15:31 , Julia Musto

Update #3 (7:11am): Due to ongoing safety and air quality concerns related to the Border 2 Fire, Eastlake Middle, Eastlake High, East Hills Academy, & Olympian High will be closed today 1/24/25. All other school sites within #SUHSD will remain open with limited outdoor activities pic.twitter.com/h4CzD5DasM — Sweetwater Union High School District (@SUHSD) January 24, 2025

Border 2 fire burns close to San Diego County’s Otay Water District service area

Friday 24 January 2025 15:27 , Julia Musto

The #Border2Fire is burning close to our @OtayWater service area. So far it is being fought mainly from the air.



The evacuation points are the Regal Edwards Cinemas Rancho San Diego, and Southwestern College, Chula Vista, both in our service area.



The fire is 10% contained. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vp7V3qbfoL — Water Mark 🚰 (@OtayMark) January 24, 2025

The National Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems fleet has been activated at the Channel Islands of California

Friday 24 January 2025 15:25 , Julia Musto

The entire National Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) fleet has been activated and pre-positioned at the Channel Islands in support of the #CriticalFireWeather across much of southern California. pic.twitter.com/jJ4ugrj8Qq — CAL FIRE Chief (@CALFIRE_CHIEF) January 24, 2025

Photos show California wildfires in action on Thursday

Friday 24 January 2025 15:23 , Julia Musto

A charred road sign and damaged utility pole stand amid a scorched landscape left by the Hughes fire near Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday. The fire is now more than half contained (Middle East Images/AFP via Getty)

A smoldering tree trunk continues to burn amid the charred landscape of the Hughes fire in Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday. The wildfire has torn over more than 10,000 acres (Middle East Images/AFP via Getty)

Firefighters work while the Sepulveda fire is burning in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. The blaze is 60 percent contained (Middle East Images/AFP via Getty)

Smoke rises over the charred hills of the Angeles National Forest following the Hughes fire near Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday. More than 1,700 personnel are working on the fire (Middle East Images/AFP via Getty)

Firefighters work while the Sepulveda fire is burning in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. The wildfire broke out in the early hours of the morning (Middle East Images/AFP via Getty)

California launches revamped fire relief website

Friday 24 January 2025 15:15 , Graeme Massie

California has revamped its fire relief website.

Fire victims can use the website to find information on how to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief, file insurance claims, replace documents and return to their homes safely.

Here’s where the Southern California wildfires stand on Friday morning

Friday 24 January 2025 15:10 , Julia Musto

The Hughes fire burns north of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The fire is 56 percent contained (Getty Images)

There are nine fires currently burning across California.

The deadly Eaton fire is now 95 percent contained, and firefighters have made serious progress on the Palisades fire. The 23,448-acre blaze is 77 percent contained.

The 10,396-acre Hughes fire, which started on Wednesday, is now at more than half containment, and crews quickly got a handle on Thursday’s much smaller Laguna fire.

But, the San Diego County Border 2 fire has picked up steam, jumping from under a thousand acres to more than 5,300 by Friday morning. That fire is at 10 percent containment.

Thursday’s Sepulveda fire near the 405 Freeway is now fully contained.

In photos: Chula Vista residents brace as Border 2 fire flickers in darkness

Friday 24 January 2025 14:45 , James Liddell

@ChulaVistaFD is continuing to monitor the #Border2fire on Otay Mountain. As night falls and it becomes darker, the views of the fire line on the mountain will become much more visible.

Continue to Follow @chulavistafd across all social media and check https://t.co/0BpR1w8EQL pic.twitter.com/vru8nkBodW — Chula Vista Fire Department (@ChulaVistaFD) January 24, 2025

The Border fire is now 4,250 acres and is 10 percent contained

Friday 24 January 2025 14:38 , Julia Musto

#Border2Fire [update] The fire is now 4,250 acres and is 10% contained. — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 24, 2025

President Trump is heading to California today

Friday 24 January 2025 14:35 , Julia Musto

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Trump is traveling to Los Angeles on Friday (AP)

President Donald Trump is expected to visit wildfire disaster zones in Los Angeles County, California, on Friday.

This marks the first trip of his second term. He is also visiting Hurricane Helene-ravaged North Carolina.

California Governor Gavin Newsom — who Trump has nicknamed “Newscum” — had invited the president following Trump’s continued criticism of the state’s fire response.

Newsom said Thursday that he had not been looped in on Trump’s plans, but that he plans to be on the tarmac to receive the president.

While Trump has said repeatedly that federal aid for California should come with conditions, Newsom and other state leaders have pushed back.

“No politics. No finger-pointing. We’re going to have the backs of the people of this state,” Newsom said Thursday. “And I hope the president comes back after his visit tomorrow and is here for not just the short run, but the long haul.”

Watch: Firefighters take to skies to tackle Border 2 blaze

Friday 24 January 2025 14:15 , James Liddell

More than 50,000 acres burned since Palisades fire broke out

Friday 24 January 2025 13:45 , James Liddell

More than 50,000 acres of southern Californian land has been torched since the Palisades wildfire broke out on January 7, taking 28 lives, destroying thousands of homes and causing hundreds of billions of dollars of economic loss in the state.

According to the latest figures from Cal Fire, approximately 50,683 acres have been burned – almost double the area of Paris.

The Palisades (23,400 acres burned), Eaton (14,000 acres burned) and Hughes (10,400 acres burned) fires continue to rage, as firefighters continue efforts to contain the blazes.

Road closure commence due to Border 2 blaze

Friday 24 January 2025 13:15 , James Liddell

WB & EB SR-94 at Otay Lakes Rd is closed due to the Border fire. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 24, 2025

Evacuation site set up as Border 2 fire rages across San Diego

Friday 24 January 2025 12:52 , James Liddell

🚨UPDATE 0430 1/24/25 🚨



Wildfire in Eastern Chula Vista Near Otay Lake. EVACUATION WARNING in effect. Evacuation site is Southwestern College. People who need extra time should begin evacuating now in an abundance of caution. SWC is open for residents west and south of the lake pic.twitter.com/9oSrXYxfKQ — Chula Vista Fire Department (@ChulaVistaFD) January 24, 2025

Newsom announces $2.5bn fire relief package to help LA recover and rebuild

Friday 24 January 2025 12:45 , James Liddell

California announced a $2.5 billion fire relief package to bolster funding to help the Los Angeles area recover from its recent deadly wildfires.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the bills, which had support on both sides of the political aisle, which now head to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk.

The proposals include $2.5 billion for the state’s emergency disaster response efforts such as evacuations, sheltering survivors and removing household hazardous waste. They also approved $4 million for local governments to streamline approvals for rebuilding homes, and $1 million to support school districts and help them rebuild facilities.

“$2.5B will be made available immediately for disaster recovery, debris removal, and more as we bolster ongoing emergency response efforts for the LA fires,” Newsom tweet on Thursday evening.

“We’re helping Angelenos rebuild their homes and businesses faster and acting in real time to get the job done.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trump visiting Los Angeles today to survey wildfire damage

Friday 24 January 2025 12:15 , James Liddell

The president is flying down to the embattled City of Angels on Friday to survey the damage from the recent raging wildfires, having been highly critical of California Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials’ response to the disaster.

Trump has been issuing pronouncements like the below for the last two weeks while his congressional allies have suggested the blue state should only receive federal aid if “conditions” are attached, none of which can have been very helpful to the heroic emergency efforts on the ground still underway to tackle the blaze.

Meanwhile, Newsom has said he has had no communication from the White House about the visit.

Trump on wildfires: "Los Angeles has massive amounts of water available to it. All they have to do is turn the value, and that's the valve coming back from and down from the Pacific Northwest." pic.twitter.com/hc0Uxbd1oa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025

Rain, thunderstorms and snow may provide respite

Friday 24 January 2025 11:45 , James Liddell

Warm, windy and dry conditions which have plagued much of the Los Angeles areas over the last week are due to take a turn, according to the National Weather Service.

While peak gusts are expected to hit 50mph in some mountainous regions of southern California on Friday morning, temperatures are expected to decline to the upper 60F and lower 70F from Friday as a cold storm system moves over the region.

Saturday looks on track to bring chances of rain, thunderstorms, and snow (in mountainous regions above 3,000ft), the agency said.

LA county officials warned of potential flooding, mudslides and debris run-off in scorched areas. So called “whiplash”-style swings between dry and wet conditions can also create broad swathes of dry, tinder-like vegetation that can easily catch fire.

‘GO!’: San Diego sheriff makes plea to those under evacuation orders

Friday 24 January 2025 11:17 , James Liddell

#Border2Fire A brush fire is burning near Otay Mountain Truck Trail located within the Otay Wilderness Area. An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for people who live in the red shaded areas as shown on the maps below. It means there is an immediate threat and you need to leave… pic.twitter.com/fm0vU4YJ7K — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 24, 2025

In pictures: Border 2 fire exploded near the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday 24 January 2025 11:07 , James Liddell

The Border 2 fire exploded near the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday afternoon (Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire)

Firefighters get handle on Hughes and Laguna fires

Friday 24 January 2025 11:00 , James Liddell

Firefighters continue to wrangle with the Hughes and Laguna fires raging across the Los Angeles area.

The Hughes blaze grew rapidly near Castaic Lake, about 45 miles northwest of LA, on Wednesday evening. As of Friday morning, the flames spread across 10,396 acres and is at 36 percent containment.

The Laguna Fire, which started in Camarillo in Ventura County on Thursday, is now 70 percent contained after engulfing 93.5 acres.

Border 2 fire mapped: Where have evacuation orders been issued?

Friday 24 January 2025 10:36 , James Liddell

Map shows where evacuation orders (red) and evacuation warings (yellow) have been issued in wake of Border 2 blaze. The red line in the Border 2 blaze perimeter (San Diego Sheriff’s Office)

Just in: Evactuation orders issued as Border 2 fire explodes to 800 acres

Friday 24 January 2025 10:24 , James Liddell

#Border2Fire [Update] the fire is now 800 acres with long range spotting and extreme fire behavior. EVACUATION ORDERS and WARNINGS have been issued. Follow @SDSheriff for evacuation details.



Photo from Genasys Protect. pic.twitter.com/GV29LKvEuZ — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 24, 2025

Firefighters battle new Border 2 Fire near U.S.-Mexico border

Friday 24 January 2025 10:01 , James Liddell

The Border 2 Fire exploded near the U.S.-Mexico border in the wilderness of San Diego County on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze is burning through the remote Otay Mountain Wilderness, making it harder to access on the ground, Cal Fire officials said. Air tankers and helicopters have been deployed in an attempt to extinguish the blaze before it reaches any populous areas.

As of late Thursday evening, it had churned through more than 500 acres and was 0 percent contained.

#Border2Fire [update] The fire is now 566 acres and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/D344kJgRI9 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 24, 2025

Watch: Moment California skies turn apocalyptic orange as Hughes fire rages in LA

Friday 24 January 2025 09:10 , James Liddell

Photos show response to Thursday’s Laguna fire

Friday 24 January 2025 02:01 , Graeme Massie

Firefighters put out Laguna fire hot spots on Thursday in Camarillo, California. The fire has spread over 50 acres (AP)

Smoke plumes from the Laguna fire rise from a hill on Thursday in Camarillo, California. The blaze is not yet contained (AP)

A helicopter drops water on flames from the Laguna fire on Thursday in Camarillo, California. The fire forced evacuations in the surrounding area (AP)

Donald Trump expected to visit Southern California on Friday

Friday 24 January 2025 01:40 , Josh Marcus

President Trump is expected to survey damage from recent natural disasters in North Carolina and Southern California on Friday, in his first presidential trip since taking office.

The Republican has been sharply critical of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and his allies in Congress have suggested conditioning future fire aid to the hard-hit state.

Newsom has said he welcomes any support from Trump, and has called for Republicans to abandon potential roadblocks to disaster aid, which is typically nonpartisan.

Here’s more on the tension between California and the president.

Trump’s firestorm of misinformation over California fires is burning bright

California Legislature passes $2.5 billion package to help the Los Angeles area

Thursday 23 January 2025 19:37 , Julia Musto

Flames race up the hill as the plume of smoke from the Hughes fire fills the sky in Castaic, California, on Wednesday. The fire is still just 14 percent contained (AFP via Getty Images)

The California Legislature has passed a $2.5 billion fire relief package to help the Los Angeles area recover from this month’s deadly wildfires.

“We need to be able to move with urgency, put aside our differences and be laser-focused on delivering the financial resources, delivering the boots on the ground that are needed and the policy relief that is needed to get neighborhoods cleaned up and communities rebuilt,” said Mike McGuire, a Democrat and president pro tempore of the state Senate.

With reporting from The Associated Press