California wildfires lose steam but welcomed rain brings different threats

Christopher Cann, USA TODAY
Updated ·6 min read

Much-needed rain helped firefighters make gains on several blazes in Southern California on Monday as flooding shuttered schools, triggered landslides and prompted road closures.

Intermittent showers began sweeping over Southern California on Saturday and are slated to persist through Monday afternoon, bringing a welcomed break from relentlessly dry conditions but also a slew of new dangers, including the potential for toxic runoff in the fire-ravaged region.

Several landslides were reported Sunday in the Los Angeles area after some locations received around a half inch of rain, said the region’s National Weather Service field office. The same storm system that caused flooding began blanketing the mountains outside Los Angeles and across Southern California with snow, making travel "difficult to impossible" in some areas, the weather service said.

Flooding and landslides temporarily shut down sections of major roads, including portions of the Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard, as dozens of bulldozers cleared debris. Rescue teams responded to several locations where motorists became stranded in their vehicles. Altadena, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica and Woodland Hills are among the areas that have seen landslides or flooding since the start of the multiday rain event.

Officials opted to close Malibu-area schools on Monday, citing the weather and hazardous travel conditions. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also issued an advisory urging beachgoers to "avoid all water contact" because of "potentially high bacteria levels," especially near areas where the wildfires torched homes and other structures.

Once the rain tapers off on Monday, a stretch of mild weather with cooler temperatures and low wind speeds is forecast for the rest of the week.

Wildfire containment: Here's where the Southern California blazes stand

The latest containment and size totals of the wildfires in Southern California from the state's firefighting agency:

Palisades Fire: 23,448 acres with 94% containment.

Eaton Fire: 14,021 acres with 98% containment.

Hughes Fire: 10,425 acres with 95% containment.

Border 2 Fire: 6,625 acres with 43% containment.

Rain aids firefighters battling blazes in Southern California

With help from the rain, containment has increased for the Palisades and Eaton fires as well as the Hughes Fire, north of Santa Clarita, and the Border Fire 2 in San Diego County.

"Significant rain showers throughout the day led to a reduction of fire activity," read an incident update on the Border Fire, which has scorched over 6,600 acres. "With nearly a half inch of rain falling over the area, fire activity is now not expected to spread."

An incident report on the Hughes Fire said "rain throughout the day aided in fire suppression efforts." With containment at 95%, "firefighters and resources continued to demobilize," according to Cal Fire.

Workers place a silt sock to keep contaminants from entering storm sewers following the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, 2025.
LA law enforcement warns of landslides, 'life-threatening situations'

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department warned residents not to drive through floodwaters and urged them to monitor weather updates through Monday.

"Heavy rain is currently affecting our region, and we urge everyone ‒ especially those in recently burned areas ‒ to stay vigilant," the sheriff's office wrote on the social media platform X on Sunday.

Earlier, the agency issued a mud and rockslide warning: "Due to the recent wildfires and resulting burn scars, portions of Los Angeles County are at high risk for mud and rockslides. Heavy rainfall, which is forecasted for the area, may exacerbate these conditions, leading to potentially life-threatening situations."

Winter storm warnings issued for mountains outside LA

The same storm system causing flooding in Southern California has brought several inches of snow to the region's mountains, prompting several advisories and warnings of dangerous travel conditions as roads become icy.

The system is slated to move over the region through Tuesday before leaving a cold air mass in place over the coming days, which will keep overnight temperatures near freezing in some areas, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

The eastern San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County could see up to 2 feet of snow and 35 mph winds, according to a winter storm warning in effect through Monday afternoon. Similar weather advisories were issued for the mountains in Riverside County and San Bernardino County.

As snow piled up and ice formed over roads, officials announced closures of mountain roads. Interstate 5, which runs the length of California, was closed between Bakersfield and Santa Clarita because of snow. The state's Department of Public Transportation told motorists to use the 101 freeway.

Mild weather forecast for Southern California

A break from extreme weather is in store for Southern California as neither heavy rain nor strong winds are expected to return to the region over the next few days.

“There’s not a whole lot of signal in terms of strong winds,” said Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist with the weather service in Los Angeles. “Fire weather danger seems to be finally a little muted for a bit.”

In the Los Angeles-area, the rain that has triggered flooding and mudslides since the weekend mostly tapered off by Monday afternoon. Snowy conditions at high elevations are expected to continue into Tuesday as the cold storm system tracks more inland.

Lewis said meteorologists are tracking the possibility of a storm over the weekend, but early indications project it will stay north of Los Angeles County, Lewis said.

Schools close as long-awaited rain falls in Southern California

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District closed its schools in Malibu on Monday citing "dangerous road conditions and challenges with access to our schools."

“We have been in communication with the City of Malibu, the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Captain, Supervisor Lindsay Horvath’s office and the Los Angeles County Public Works Department throughout the day,” the district said in an email to parents, according to KCAL News. “Based on their updates and warning regarding roads, and mudflow issues and continued rain, the decision was made to close schools tomorrow with the safety of students and staff as our top priority.”

Ahead of the rain, officials raced to protect against 'toxic runoff'

Last week, Los Angeles area officials announced a slew of efforts to mitigate the potentially dangerous impacts of the rain, especially in vulnerable areas devastated by the Palisades and Eaton wildfires.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order to quicken cleanup efforts and prevent "toxic runoff" from flowing into waterways and the city's stormwater system.

The order called for the installation of barriers, debris removal and the diversion of runoff from the city's stormwater system to its sewer system, where the water can be treated.

The blazes "ripped through homes, vehicles, electronics, plastics, chemicals, furniture, and countless everyday materials, creating a dangerous mix of toxins," Traci Parks, a Los Angeles council member, warned residents last week. "When it rains, they flow into our gutters, storm drains … eventually our beaches."

How much rain has fallen in Southern California?

Below are preliminary, two-day rainfall totals in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service:

◾ Pine Hills, San Diego County – 1.58 inches

◾ Panorama Point, San Bernardino County – 1.46 inches

◾ Sepulveda Canyon, Los Angeles County – 1.45 inches

◾ Monte Nido, Los Angeles County – 1.10 inches

◾ Poppet Flat, Riverside County – 1.06 inches

(This story has been updated to add additional information.)

Contributing: Dinah Voyles Pulver, Terry Collins, USA TODAY; Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California wildfires lose steam but rain brings different threats

