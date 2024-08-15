Californians will soon be able to carry ID cards, driver’s licenses in digital wallets

Hannah Poukish
1 min read

Californians will soon have the opportunity to add their driver’s licenses to digital wallets, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The governor said the state partnered with Apple and Google to provide a convenient way for people to securely present forms of identification on mobile phones.

“This is a big step in our efforts to better serve all Californians, meeting people where they’re at and with technology people use every day,” Newsom said in a press release.

Californians will be able to store their ID cards or driver’s licenses on iPhones, Apple watches and Android devices. According to the press release, TSA airport security checkpoints and select businesses and apps will accept digital forms of identification.

Newsom’s office said residents will still need to carry physical identification cards, but digital wallets will provide greater flexibility and accessibility in many situations where age and identity verification is required.

The initiative is an expansion upon the Department of Motor Vehicles’ mobile driver’s license, or mDL, pilot program, which started in 2023. More than 500,000 residents chose to participate in the mDL pilot program. At the time, it was limited to 1.5 million people.

“We continue to expand the availability and acceptance of digital licenses and identification cards, while ensuring the highest level of privacy and security,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

Newsom’s office did not provide a specific date for the roll out.

