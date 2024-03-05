California's top prosecutor responds to accusations involving Newsom, Panera franchisee
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday said he is reviewing a letter from Republican state lawmakers, urging him to investigate the governor's involvement in a special exemption for bakeries in the state's new fast food minimum wage law. "We have received the letter and we are reviewing it," Bonta told KCRA 3 at a news conference on Monday. "When there's something further to share, we will. But we acknowledge receipt of the letter and we are aware of it."