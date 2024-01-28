Call for artists to design Isle of Man sea wall panels

Three artists will design five artwork panels on Douglas Promenade

Manx artists have been invited to design artwork for a concrete sea wall set to protect against flooding.

The Department of Infrastructure and Isle of Man Arts Council project will see the designs of three artists displayed on Douglas Promenade.

The scheme is part of a wider drive to encourage public artworks.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said it would build on recent collaborations with local artists and the council in the capital.

Construction work on the £900,000 sea wall had been due to begin on Monday but would now begin in February, the department confirmed.

Earlier this month, Douglas City Council agreed to spend £40,000 on lighting to illuminate the artwork.

'Sense of identity'

The initial phase would see the panels constructed within two sections of wave protection wall between the Sea Terminal and Bottleneck pump station and the War Memorial and the Empress Hotel.

The arts council said submissions from artists should reflect Manx culture or relate to the promenade and the nearby maritime environment, and materials chosen should be weather resistant and have a lifespan of 50 years, such as ceramics, natural stone, concrete or cast stone.

Subject to future approvals, a further section of the project could be build from the Empress Hotel to the end of Queen's Promenade gardens, and future commissions may be made, it added.

Political head of the arts council Claire Christian MHK said public art had been "proven to immortalise a strong sense of identity of an area, enhancing uniqueness and character".

Artists have until 30 March to made submissions online.

