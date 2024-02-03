Call of Duty adding The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes and Michonne

Activision

Call of Duty is adding The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne as Modern Warfare III and Warzone begin season 2.

Two of the zombie franchise's breakout characters will become playable characters in the military shooter game which has a famous Zombies mode, with Rick being an instant reward for Battle Pass owners from Wednesday, February 7. CoD campaign character Kate Laswell will be unlocked in the exact same way.

Michonne will be part of a Tracer Pack, bundled with a Finishing Move, two Weapon Blueprints, a Charm, a Sticker, and a Weapon Decal. If you equip the Michonne Operator during the The Walking Dead: Fear the Living event that runs between February 28 and March 6, you'll get an XP bonus.

Activision

Related: How to watch The Walking Dead universe in chronological order

That event kicks off just a few days after The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on US screens on February 25. The latest spin-off sees Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise their respective roles as Rick and Michonne, as viewers get to see how both characters have changed after years of living in this post-apocalyptic world.

The show's official synopsis reads: "Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living.

Activision

Related: TWD's Colman Domingo making big career change with new movie

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere on February 25 on AMC and AMC+ in the US. Its parent show can be streamed on AMC and Netflix in the US and STAR on Disney+ in the UK. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone are out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

You Might Also Like