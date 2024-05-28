Call of Duty Black Ops 6 trailer revealed: 'If it's the truth you seek, look in the dark'

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is set to get its first major trailer later today (28 May), following an announcement it will be a “day one” Xbox Game Pass title.

The Call of Duty YouTube channel will unlock the first major Black Ops 6 trailer at 3pm on Tuesday.

“If it's the truth you seek, look in the dark," reads the description, alongside the “The Truth Lies” teaser tagline other Black Ops 6 content has used to date.

This latest drop will be the first proper trailer for the game. It's dubbed a “Live Action Reveal Trailer”, suggesting it will play out more like a cutscene than actual gameplay.

The Call of Duty YouTube channel has posted two Black Ops 6 teasers to date, giving us plenty of hints as to what the game's campaign and setting will be like.

The trailer’s preview image is the first major hint, though. Brighten up the face shown front and centre and you may recognise it as a rendered take on Saddam Hussein.

Call of Duty Black Ops setting and campaign

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be set in the early 1990s, judging by the imagery present in the “Open Your Eyes” teaser.

We see clips of Bill Clinton, 1991 news reports and TV adverts, as well as a fleeting cameo from Saddam Hussein.

It's arranged as if spliced together by a hacker collective, also in 90s retro style, complete with a crude voice changer filter.

The Call of Duty team has made a www.thetruthlies.com website. It features an interactive CRT TV, featuring yet more snippets in the background the the game. There are images of defaced landmarks from across the world, for example,

The time period explored in these teasers suggests Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will focus on the Gulf War, although rumours suggest the campaign may span multiple conflicts. There is speculation the game may feature a 9/11 mission — an event that took place just over a decade after the end of the Gulf War.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 release date and platforms

Microsoft has announced Call of Duty Black Ops 6 "is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year”. It now owns Call of Duty publisher Activision, but the game will not be exclusive to Xbox.

As part of its efforts to get its Activision Blizzard acquisition past regulators, Microsoft has assured cross-platform support for Call of Duty, including Nintendo consoles, for the coming decade.

A pre-order page leak from US retailer GameStop also suggests Black Ops 6 will come to last-gen consoles too.