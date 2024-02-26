Call the Midwife star breaks down the "different side" to nurse Highland

BBC

Call the Midwife spoilers follow.

Call the Midwife actress Renee Bailey has spoken about the revelations regarding her character, newcomer nurse Joyce Highland, from the latest episode.

Season 13 episode 7 of the BBC One drama saw a man named Sylvester Warren turn up in Poplar and tell everyone that he was Joyce's cousin – but it was soon revealed that he is her husband.

Joyce had left Jamaica to escape his abuse, changing her name from Claudine Warren.

Sylvester is threatening to expose her – and in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Bailey teased that there's lots of drama to come, as the show will further explore both Joyce's relationship with her husband, and how she feels about religion.

"I feel like, the religion aspect, is something that me and Annie spoke about a lot at the beginning, and we wanted to get certain things in stone," Bailey said.

"I was like, 'OK, questions. Is this something I can decide?' I feel like her grandmother's been religious, and other people in her life have been religious. But I think, for her, religion has always been a form of control, and not a form of love, or any of the positive parts of religion.

"People have used it to control her in her past, and I feel like, for her, that's probably something, that's why she's like, 'No, we're not going down this path again.'

"I think it's something she's been against for a very long time."

"I think in terms of how the past unfolds, what I will say is that Joyce is very put together," Bailey added. "She knows what she wants, and she's direct, and knows how to get what she wants.

"I think that throughout the series, we see a different side to her, and we see what that looks like. We don't get to see Joyce squirm. We don't get to see Joyce feeling unsettled. That's not her.

"As the show goes on, you'll see different environments and different people that bring that out of her from her past. I feel like it's a very different… It's still Joyce, but it's a very different side of Joyce. It's nice to see her when she's not quite as put together, and she's caught off-guard."

Bailey noted that Joyce has a difficult relationship with religion yet she works in a convent house, something that the actress said was "great" to play.

"I think she thinks a lot of them are just a bit batshit, to be honest," the actress humorously explained. "She's like, 'What is going on?'

"One thing I'll say, which I've tried to do – she's kind of shady. There are some looks. There's definitely some looks. And that's throughout... she thinks she's being really subtle, but her face will reveal everything. That's something that I enjoyed doing...

"But I definitely think that living with nuns wasn't a place of comfort for her, and I think that even being assigned this place is a bit odd.

"But I think as it goes on, she starts to meet the people that are behind the Wimple, and grows fond of them.

"But I definitely think, at first, it's not a place of comfort. She's come there like, 'I'm not here to make friends. I'm here to work.' It feels very business-like."

Call the Midwife airs Sunday nights on BBC One.

