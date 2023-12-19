Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals adjustment after becoming a 'single mum'

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Helen George attends the London launch of "The King And I" at The Savoy Hotel on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) (Joe Maher)

Helen George has opened up about being a "single mother" following her split from long-term partner Jack Ashton this year.

The Call the Midwife star, who is famed for starring as the vivacious midwife Trixie, is preparing to step back into the shoes of Anna Leonowens in the musical The King and I. Something, which Helen can now draw parallels between real life and her character.

Helen George has touched on being a single mother (Shutterstock)

"She has to make this work," she recently told The Times. "And it's something that I have lived through. I am a single mother who has to be financially responsible for both of my children."

She further clarified: "There's no man in my life currently, and there's no man in Anna's life. So I thought, this is a perfect match for me, especially now."

Set in 1860s Bangkok, The King and I tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

The actress is a doting mum to two daughters (Instagram)

Returning to her role as Anna will see Helen back in the West End from the beginning of the year. The doting mum-of-two confessed she does "feel guilty" leaving behind her daughters Wren and Lark.

"It's always hard being away and I think any working mother would empathise with that battle," she added. "Of course you feel guilty, but you want to show your children, especially my girls, that women can work and can also mother."

The personal confession comes shortly after Helen made headlines when she was seen leaving Olly's home, in pictures obtained by The Sun. It's believed the co-stars are supporting each other as they navigate through their break-ups.

In July, Olly split from his makeup artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri after seven years together, while Helen confirmed she had parted ways from Jack Ashton, with whom she shares two daughters with.

In a statement, shared online in July, the actress said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

Jack Ashton and Helen confirmed their split in July (Shutterstock)

Helen and Jack are now co-parenting their two children, Wren, five, and Lark. The former couple first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Prior to her relationship, Helen split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Just weeks before their split, and watching Trixie tie the knot in series 12, Jack had made a sweet comment about marriage. Speaking of his "nostalgic" time on the show, he told What To Watch in June 2023: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"