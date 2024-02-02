Call The Midwife's Olly Rix supports on-screen wife Helen George

null

Trixie and Matthew may be married in Call The Midwife, but their real-life counterparts share a special bond as well. Olly Rix showed his support for Helen George to watch her perform in The King and I on London's West End, and was joined by castmates Jenny Aguter, Fenella Woolgar, Annabelle Apsion and executive producer Pippa Harris.

"It's great, it's the second time we've watched it," Olly exclusively told HELLO! at the musical's gala night on Wednesday evening. "It was brilliant, but that was in Richmond so this is a much more grand affair so we're all looking forward to it."

Despite working together on-screen, the actor - who has been romantically linked to the star after both their respective splits - made it clear that he wouldn't be giving Helen any feedback on her leading performance as Anna Leonowens.

"I won’t give her any notes, it's not really in my wheelhouse. I can't sing so that would be inappropriate."

Olly Rix supports Helen George at The King & I press night (Joseph Okpako)

Olly also hinted that there will be "a few surprises" coming in the 13th season of Call The Midwife as he addressed the rumours that he's leaving the show.

When asked about his upcoming plans for the year, Olly revealed: "Some American stuff but I can’t say just yet. Hopefully, you'll find out soon."

Helen was a leading lady in lace at the Dominion Theatre (Dave Benett)

Speaking on The One Show earlier this week, Helen confessed that filming scenes with her Olly Rix as Trixie and Matthew face troubles in their marriage, saw "a few bumps along the way".

Helen George and Olly Rix play Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward, respectively, in Call the Midwife (Laurence Cendrowicz)

There are hard-hitting scenes, especially towards the end of the series but it turns into a kitchen sink drama by the end of it. Some of the scenes that were filmed were so real, like any real couple at home today. They were great to play."

Set in 1860s Bangkok, The King and I tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Helen George (Anna Leonowens) and Darren Lee (The King of Siam) post performance at the press night performance of "The King And I" (Dave Benett)

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic is a sumptuous, timeless romance from the golden age of musicals, adored by the public and critics alike – and boasting one of the finest scores ever written, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance.