Call to return 700-year-old comb to Jedburgh Abbey

A 700-year-old comb found at Jedburgh Abbey 40 years ago should be returned, says the man who unearthed it on an archaeological dig.

The 12th Century Jedburgh comb is made from walrus ivory and finely carved with St George and the dragon.

It was displayed at the abbey for decades but disappeared from view in 2022 and was returned to its owner, National Museums Scotland, for conservation work.

Dig volunteer Alasdair Reid, who uncovered the artefact in a grave in 1984, said the Borders town was "very much its home".

The comb was found during an archaeological dig at Jedbugh Abbey [Getty Images]

Historic Environment Scotland, which operates Jedburgh Abbey, said it was in discussions with National Museums Scotland about returning the comb to the abbey.

Mr Reid, 63, said it would be "a real shame if it didn’t come back".

He added: “It was a major excavation at the time.

"I was deep down in a ditch I stuck my trowel in and out came what we now know as the Jedburgh Comb.

“It wasn’t a treasure hunt we were doing, it was about unearthing the story of how the abbey developed."

The double-sided comb is believed to have originated from England or Northern France in the 1100s.

It was common at that time for such items to be owned by and buried with bishops.

Such richly carved combs, known as liturgical combs, were used by priests to purify their hair before taking Mass.

Mr Reid welcomed discussions over the return of the comb.

He said: “The fear locally was that it would be lost in a National Museums collection, much of which is not on public show.

“It brings a wow factor to the Jedburgh collection. It is also something for Jedburgh to be proud of so it would be good to see it back in its home.”

He added: “We’ve got the Mary Queen of Scots House, the jail, and the local festival celebrates all sorts of events, but the Abbey is the jewel in the crown."

Historic Environment Scotland said the comb had been taken into the possession of National Museums Scotland in 2022, as part of regular quality checks.

A spokespersopn said: “After being on display at Jedburgh Abbey for over 25 years, it was taken to the National Museums Collection Centre for condition checking and conservation work.

"Like many historic objects made from organic material it is fragile, and taking such objects off display for periods of time helps to preserve them.

“We are currently in discussions with National Museums Scotland about the next steps for sharing the story of the comb with visitors to Jedburgh Abbey.”