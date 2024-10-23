Call for new senator penalties after Thorpe protest, salmon death mystery, terror attack in Turkey

Morning everyone. Might foreign leaders be put off from visiting Australia because of Lidia Thorpe’s verbal protest against the king? The opposition Senate leader, Simon Birmingham, has suggested imposing penalties for overstepping the mark.

Elsewhere, environmentalists want to know why more than 1,000 tonnes of salmon have died in Tasmanian fish farms, there has been an apparent terror attack at the headquarters of Turkey’s national aerospace company outside Ankara, and Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman who has become a feminist hero for insisting that the rape trial of her ex-husband and 50 other men should be held in public, has appeared in court to explain why she made this difficult decision.

Australia

Superbug study | The rise of an almost untreatable superbug has been linked to a common antibiotic, an Australian-led study has found. The study – published in Nature – found that rifaximin, an antibiotic commonly used to treat liver disease, causes resistance to another antibiotic, daptomycin.

Senate crackdown? | The opposition Senate leader has flagged the possibility of new penalties for senators who engage in “disorderly conduct” beyond the chamber itself, after independent senator Lidia Thorpe’s shouted protest at a parliamentary reception for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Salmon questions | Environmentalists are calling on the Tasmanian salmon industry to explain why more than 1,000 tonnes of salmon died in fish farms in Macquarie Harbour over seven months last spring and summer.

Abortion proposal | The Greens have promised to introduce a bill banning the Queensland government from any new deals to outsource public hospitals to organisations that refuse to provide abortions.

Broken grid | The New South Wales premier, Chris Minns, is flying to Broken Hill to find out from Transgrid why a storm left about 20,000 people without power when a backup generator failed.

World

‘Israel’s might’ | Planned airstrikes on Iran will make the world understand Israel’s military might, the country’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant (pictured), has warned.

Turkey terror | Turkey’s interior minister has blamed a “terrorist attack” for an explosion and assault at the headquarters of the national aerospace company, Tusaş, outside Ankara that has killed at least five people and wounded 14 others.

‘We have to progress’ | Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman who has become a feminist hero for insisting that the rape trial of her ex-husband and 50 other men should be held in public, has told a court in southern France she was driven by her desire to change society and expose rape culture. “It’s not for us to have shame,” she said. Here are the key points of her testimony.

Commonwealth comment | Keir Starmer has insisted he wants to “look forward” rather than have “very long endless discussions about reparations on the past” in his first comments on the issue before the Commonwealth summit.

‘Prophet of the poor’ | Gustavo Gutiérrez, the influential Peruvian priest known as “the father of liberation theology” and hailed as a “prophet of the poor”, has died in Lima at the age of 96.

Full Story

US election countdown: will it be Trump or Harris?

Reged Ahmad speaks to Washington bureau chief David Smith about the stark choice facing voters and why no one can predict what will happen on 5 November.

In-depth

The dangers of a collapse of the main Atlantic Ocean circulation, known as Amoc, have been “greatly underestimated” and would have devastating and irreversible impacts, according to an open letter released by 44 experts from 15 countries. Our global environment editor, Jonathan Watts, talks to an oceanographer about why the Amoc is so important, what its breakdown would mean, and why we don’t know where the tipping point will be.

Not the news

New Zealand-born photographer Kathryn McCool began taking pictures when she was a teenager. In nearly 50 never-before-seen photos, mostly shot on black-and-white film with a Rolleiflex camera, McCool captures everyday scenes of shopkeepers to schoolchildren, and youth groups to yo-yo players. The pictures will be shown at the Centre for Contemporary Photography Project Space in Melbourne from tomorrow.

The world of sport

Media roundup

The Age reveals six new places you’ll be able to build a property after zoning laws were changed in Melbourne. Alan Yazbek is no longer involved in the Nomad restaurant business, the Sydney Morning Herald says, citing his wife. The new Netflix drama Territory could inject almost $7m into the local economy, the NT News claims. A rare encounter between a platypus and a carpet python has been caught on camera, the Cairns Post reports.

What’s happening today

Commonwealth summit | Heads of government meeting starts in Samoa.

Energy | Senate inquiry into nuclear power generation resumes.

Indigenous Australians | Reflections on the voice referendum with Thomas Mayo and Shireen Morris at 5pm.

Sign up

Enjoying the Morning Mail? Then you’ll love our Afternoon Update newsletter. Sign up here to finish your day with a three-minute snapshot of the day’s main news, and complete your daily news roundup.

And check out the full list of our local and international newsletters, including The Stakes, your guide to the twists and turns of the US presidential election.

Brain teaser

And finally, here are the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day. Until tomorrow.

Contact us

If you have a story tip or technical issue viewing this newsletter, please reply to this email.

If you are a Guardian supporter and need assistance with regards to contributions and/or digital subscriptions, please email customer.help@guardian.co.uk