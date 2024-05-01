Call for single-sex spaces examples ‘will not create transphobic comments’

Aine Fox and Chris McKeon, PA
·5 min read

Kemi Badenoch has appeared to suggest gender-neutral toilets at a school could see young girls avoiding using those shared facilities and ending up with urinary tract infections.

The women and equalities minister rejected a claim the launch of her call for examples of incorrect guidance being used around single-sex spaces is part of “culture wars”, insisting it will not invite transphobic comments.

Giving an example, she suggested a school could feel they were following guidance on toilets being gender neutral, but could be basing that on policy analysis by an organisation not looking at equality law.

Ms Badenoch told LBC: “We are looking for examples where a public institution is either issuing guidance or has a policy that is not in accordance with the Equalities Act when it comes to single-sex spaces.

“If I were to give an example of a school that had gender-neutral toilets and young girls there didn’t want to use the same toilets as boys, so they weren’t going to the toilet at school and got urinary tract infections.

“This is obviously a terrible thing but the school thought they were following a guidance because they had used some policy analysis that was by an organisation that wasn’t looking at the equality law.”

Speaking to Times Radio she said there had been “a report, and this was confirmed by doctors, that there were girls who were not using the toilet in some schools and getting urinary tract infections because they didn’t want to share their toilets with boys”.

She branded that situation “a scandal” as she rejected the term “culture wars”.

But Labour’s Bridget Phillipson said Ms Badenoch “does love nothing more than a culture war”.

The shadow education secretary told Times Radio: “It is so transparent what she is doing.

“She is pitching to Conservative members for the leadership contest to come in the Conservative Party, and frankly our country deserves a lot better than it always being about the Conservative Party.”

The launch of the women and equalities minister’s “call for input” comes a day after the Health Secretary announced plans to overhaul the NHS Constitution to “ensure that biological sex is respected”.

The Department of Health and Social Care said on Tuesday that it is “defining sex as biological sex” with the new document, which underpins NHS care.

Proposed changes will also ensure hospital patients in England have the right to request to be treated on single-sex wards, with transgender people placed in rooms on their own.

The Government Equalities Office said its call for input builds on this, and will move to clear up confusion in what Ms Badenoch described as a “complex” area involving public spaces.

The department said businesses and other organisations can legally provide single and separate-sex services including toilets, changing rooms, and female-only fitness classes “which exclude transgender people of the opposite biological sex who do not have a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC)” and that in some cases those with such certificates can also be excluded.

But the minister said some organisations have been “afraid of backlash if they are seen to get it wrong”, with cases where organisations believe they are required to allow access to such services to self-identifying transgender people.

She said: “Single-sex spaces are essential for ensuring privacy and dignity for women.

“I do recognise, however, that the law in this area is complex, and I know that some organisations are confused and afraid of backlash if they are seen to get it wrong.

“So I am asking people to submit real-world examples of organisations using incorrect guidance, so that our policymaking continues to tackle any confusion and we ensure single-sex spaces are maintained.”

Gendered Intelligence, a charity which describes its aims as increasing understanding of gender diversity and improving the lives of trans people, branded the minister’s call “an attempt to bully organisations who support transgender people”.

Cleo Madeleine, from the organisation, said: “The law is clear, both on the right trans people have to use services and spaces appropriate to their gender, and on the rare circumstances where exemptions can be made.

“More to the point, trans people, like anyone else, deserve basic human dignity.

“It’s sad to see that trampled by a minister who ought to advocate equality for all.”

Asked if transphobic comments could be a consequence of her appeal for examples, Ms Badenoch told Sky News: “This is one of the things that happens every time the Government tries to bring clarity into this space, there’s criticism that this is about transphobia.”

She said she wants people to get in touch if they think the guidance in their institution is wrong, adding: “Let us know, we can have a look at it, in particular public institutions, and then we can provide clarity.

“That’s not going to create transphobic comments, this is sending an email saying here is the guidance, this is what’s wrong and then we can see if there’s something we can do.”

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) states that there are circumstances under the Equality Act where a lawfully established separate or single-sex service provider can exclude, modify or limit access to their service for trans people, but that it must be shown that doing so is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim.

The call for input runs on the Equality Hub website for eight weeks from Wednesday and covers Great Britain.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Struggles to Cite a Source for His Exaggerated Crime Claim

    Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of

  • Trump Is Allowed to Attend Barron’s High School Graduation After All

    Giorgio Viera/AFP via GettyAfter weeks of bellyaching and carrying on about how he would “not be allowed” to take a day off from his criminal hush-money trial to attend his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation, Donald Trump will, in fact, be permitted to go, Judge Juan Merchan said Tuesday. Following the first day of proceedings earlier this month, Trump lambasted Merchan, ranting, “[I]t looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” Moments later, he expressed

  • OOPS! Kayleigh McEnany Gets Quick Math Lesson After Awkward Trump Blunder

    The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.

  • Chechnya in jeopardy: what would death of Ramzan Kadyrov mean for Putin?

    Strongman leader is 'terminally ill', stoking fears of armed conflict in the North Caucasus

  • Trump’s Team Has a Plan to Ensure He Doesn’t Go to Jail for Violating Gag Order

    Judge Juan Merchan held the former president in contempt for repeatedly violating the order — and threatened to lock him up if he doesn’t cut it out

  • 'Couldn't Have Said It Better': Biden Team Taunts Trump Over 'Bone Crushing' Claim

    The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.

  • Sikh rally in Toronto with multi-party support prompts India diplomatic rebuke

    OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada

  • Capital gains tax changes not included in Freeland's proposed budget legislation

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland intends to ask Parliament to approve proposed changes to capital gains tax rates in a stand-alone bill, which will force the federal Conservatives to take a position on the measure. The most controversial announcement from her recent federal budget is not included in the motion she tabled Tuesday to introduce budget legislation in the House of Commons. It includes many other measures announced in the April 16 spending plan, including the national schoo

  • Trump Unleashes Bizarre 'Word Salad' Answer During Live Nighttime TV Interview

    The former president left many confused with his rambling answer on Fox News.

  • Judiciary Republicans zero in on top prosecutor in Trump hush money case

    The House Judiciary Committee is again singling out a top prosecutor in former President Trump’s hush money case, asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over the bulk of its communications relating to Matthew Colangelo. Colangelo, who delivered the opening statement in Trump’s New York trial last week, was a senior Justice Department official…

  • Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad

    NewsmaxPresident Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.“Here is the President of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his f

  • Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’

    The Democratic former president joined Joe Biden and Bill Clinton on the "SmartLess" podcast The post Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Wild video captures a Chinese Coast Guard ship collide with a Philippine vessel while battering it with a powerful water cannon

    It's the latest of recent confrontations between China and the Philippines in the contested South China Sea that have damaged Philippine ships.

  • Massive drone strike suggests Ukraine is going after Russia's devastating glide bombs

    Russia has increasingly relied on glide-bomb strikes to hammer Ukrainian positions on the front lines and in the rear over the past few months.

  • Trump won't rule out election violence if he loses to Biden in November: 'It depends'

    Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time that "it always depends on the fairness of an election."

  • Bill Barr's Own Claim About Donald Trump Comes Back To Haunt Him

    Ex-Trump aide Sarah Matthews unearthed a quote that busted the former attorney general's reason for backing the ex-president.

  • Woman acquitted of historical sex offence against teen stepson

    WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.An Ontario woman has been acquitted of a sex crime against her teen stepson in Ottawa 40 years ago because the judge couldn't be sure that Canadians in the 1980s would have found it criminally immoral.It's a rare case because a woman stands accused, leaving the judge in a tough spot with little case law to lean on, according to a law professor who specializes in sexual offences. Still, Janine Benedet said it would have been helpful for t

  • Murder trial underway for son accused of dismembering mother

    WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing details of violence.The trial of a Toronto man who is accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death in their Leslieville condo and dismembering her body in March 2022 got underway this week.On Monday, assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told a Toronto jury that Dallas Ly stabbed his mother Tien Ly 27 times in their condo on Carlaw Avenue, before dismembering her body and carrying it in a shopping cart to Eastern Avenue, where Ly left her rema

  • Infant, grandparents among 4 killed in Highway 401 crash

    Two grandparents and their infant grandchild were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday after police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says. Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometr

  • ‘The US is seen as a joke’: American expats on Trump, Biden and the 2024 election

    Gustaf Kilander speaks to Americans who moved abroad about how they perceive their country now — and how the people they know perceive them