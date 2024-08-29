Call it the 'Swift'-sonian: Free Taylor Swift fashion exhibit on display in London

LONDON — Swifties can trace iconic fashion from throughout Taylor Swift’s career at the Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington. The free exhibit is one mile long and contains 13 displays: one for each of Swift’s 11 eras, one for her rerecords and one with home videos.

"This is a very unique creation," says Kate Bailey, the curator for the V&A Museum. "We’re going to follow through different chapters, different eras, different moments in Taylor’s career."

Bailey admits she’s never put together an exhibit like this in the 20-plus years she’s been with the museum.

"She’s managed to move through such extraordinary periods of time and creativity," Bailey says.

The singer provided a 'Swift'-sonian’s worth of dresses extending from her country roots to her newest era, "The Tortured Poets Department." Follow the Songbook Trail in the video above and gallery below.

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Free Taylor Swift fashion exhibit on display at London's V&A Museum