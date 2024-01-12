Callander and East Ferris working to protect seniors home

Residents at Nipissing Manor can rest a little easier, as East Ferris and Callander are working out the details of an automatic aid agreement, which will see fire departments from both municipalities respond to a fire call at the manor.

Nipissing Manor Nursing Care Centre, located at 1202 Highway 94 in Corbeil, is a two-storey facility that provides long-term care for the elderly and retirement living as well. Around 110 residents call the Manor home.

“A fire alarm activation at this facility,” explained Callander’s municipal staff, “will require substantial resources to evacuate all residents.” Evacuation has its challenges, as some residents have mobility issues. Hence the call for both fire departments to arrive if the alarm is sounded.

The East Ferris Fire Department’s Corbeil Fire Station is just over four kilometres away. The Callander Fire and Emergency Services’ Fire Station 1 is also four kilometres from Nipissing Manor. With both dispatched, there would be “more firefighters, more trucks, and more water arriving in a timely manner," municipal staff noted.

There will be no additional costs to Callander for entering into the automatic aid agreement, staff mentioned in a report to council.

Currently, both municipalities operate under a mutual aid agreement. If there is a fire alarm sounded at Nipissing Manor, the East Ferris Fire Department will respond first. Upon arrival, the department will determine if additional support is needed. If so, the call will be made to Callander’s Fire Station 1, and in about 15 minutes, the cavalry will arrive.

With an automatic aid agreement, both departments will be dispatched simultaneously, eliminating that additional 15-minute wait for back-up, and both departments will arrive on scene at the same time.

Fire alarm calls “do not happen very often at Nipissing Manor,” Callander staff emphasized. Over the past 12 years of Callander incident reports, there were no calls for mutual aid assistance at Nipissing Manor, staff added.

Staff from both municipalities will continue to iron out the details of the automatic aid agreement, and both East Ferris and Callander councils will decide which way to go at an upcoming meeting.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca