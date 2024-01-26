Callander’s library is going all out for Saturday’s Family Literacy Day

This Saturday, January 27th, the library is hosting the Family Literacy Carnival. The event is free and has activities for the entire family. There will be hourly story times for the little ones, visitors can peruse the offerings at the book sale, and everyone can enjoy some carnival games.

Lest we forget there will be a puppet-making workshop. This carnival keeps getting better. Plus, families are encouraged to bring their skates, because as the Carnival carries on in the Community Centre, the Bill Barber Rink will be open for a free public skate.

“We are going all out this year,” noted Melissa Sones, the library’s CEO, speaking of the Family Literacy Day celebration. “But it’s not just for kids, it’s for everyone, and we’re also having a used book sale at the event.” The book sale is by donation, so you can pay what you like.

Since 1999, Family Literacy Day takes place every January 27th to encourage people to reflect upon the importance of literacy and to take part in literacy-related activities. The initiative was launched by ABC Life Literacy Canada, a national charity dedicated to promoting literacy throughout the land.

To help promote the cause, the library has invited two local organizations to the carnival, so make sure to say hello to the people at Tutor Match and The Learning Co-op Adult Literacy Program. Two local authors have also been invited. Adele Lamothe will be there, so you might be able to get your copy of “Two Little Raindrops” signed, and Linda Stoner, author of “Chippy’s Family Helping Others” will also attend.

Library staff will also have some of their decodable readers on hand “so we can showcase that collection,” Sones noted. These books help readers overcome challenges reading and are particularly useful for people with dyslexia, and they have been very well-received by patrons, Sones added.

The Family Literacy Carnival launches at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at the Callander Community Centre at 1984 Swale Street, Callander. All of the action takes place on Saturday, January 27th. Admission is free.

