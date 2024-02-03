Callander plans for a technologically sound future

Callander council has set aside just over $62,000 to replace and upgrade computers, tablets and phones when necessary. The funds will be budgeted for and doled out over the next five years. The purchasing plan is part of the municipality’s 10-year Information Technology (IT) Asset Management Plan.

“The plan outlines major purchases for the next five budget years,” clarified Ashley Bilodeau, Callander’s Senior Municipal Director. “It was developed for the purpose of adequately funding the IT reserve on an annual basis,” she added.

See: Callander adopts reserve fund policy

With security in mind, the municipality did not release the full plan, “as it is a cyber security risk to provide this information to the public.”

Another $38,000 has been allocated for networking assets, such as servers. Again, this will be budgeted and doled out over the next five years.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca