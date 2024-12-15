It's called the English Devolution Bill - but 'devolution' it is not in our lopsided United Kingdom

Sky News
Updated ·6 min read

The United Kingdom is made up of four nations: Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England, but they are not equal.

England alone accounts for more than 80% of the Union's population, wealth and Members of Parliament.

Ensuring fairness between all the citizens in the UK is a permanent headache for any Westminster government.

Thanks to devolution brought in by the last Labour government, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have elected parliaments or assemblies of their own. England does not.

What is more, government spending per head of population is significantly and consistently higher outside England. In the years 2021/22 it was 18% more in Northern Ireland, 17% in Scotland and 13% in Wales.

This week [on Monday] the new Labour government is publishing the latest attempt to address the problem or, at least, to appease England's sense of grievance. The English Devolution Bill was promised in July's King's Speech and now it is being published.

The word "devolution" implies that England will be getting some of what the other nations have got. That is not the case.

'England not being offered devolution'

The government does not plan to enhance the collective identity of the English; instead, it wants to contain it by creating regional identities.

Devolution here means breaking down England by transferring some powers to some regional metro mayors and combined local councils.

In this bill "devolution" risks being a misnomer according to Colin Copus, emeritus professor of local politics at De Montfort University (DMU).

"England is not being offered devolution, rather decentralisation of tasks, functions, responsibilities and some budgets," he explains in a paper for Leicester's (DMU) Local Governance Research Centre.

"Devolution - the passing of primary legislative powers to another body - such as in Scotland and Wales - is not on offer to England. In the absence of an English parliament, England will remain at the back of the pack in the devolution stakes," he says.

The bill is more a reorganisation of local government and councils rather than a significant transfer of power from the centre.

There will be no additional funds nor will revenue-raising powers be devolved, at this stage. Local administrations in the areas included in the plan will however be able to choose how they spend resources from a "single pot" of money, rather than having to follow specific directives from Westminster.

It is estimated that about 60% of England will be covered by the new arrangements, with an aspiration of some 85% by the next election.

The government points out that areas which already enjoy devolved powers, such as London and Greater Manchester, enjoy greater economic growth than those outside the system.

There are already 12 areas with a "devolution deal" including London, Manchester, West Midlands, Tees Valley and the North East.

Plans are in the pipeline for metro mayors in Hull and East Yorkshire, with further provisional agreements possible, mostly without mayors, in Suffolk, Norfolk, Lancashire, Devon & Torbay, Cornwall and Buckinghamshire.

Council of Nations and Regions

The government proposes that the metro mayors and combined authorities will be part of a "Council of the Nations and Regions".

The local government minister Jim McMahon has declared that it is "not acceptable" not to have a mayor. Those areas without one may miss out.

This includes some of the most struggling parts of the country, including Leicester, Portsmouth and Stoke-on-Trent.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies poorer areas are losing out already "with councils in the most deprived fifth of areas in England receiving a share of funding that is 10% below updated assessments of their share of needs, while the least deprived receive a share that is 13% higher".

Launching the English Devolution proposals Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner promised: "For too long, Westminster government has tightly gripped control and held back opportunities and potential for towns, cities, and villages across the country".

Professor Copus disagrees: "Let's be clear, devolution for England is not about the centre's conversion to powerful local government - rather it is about how local government can contribute to the centre's priority of economic growth and development."

The related planning reforms announced by Rayner last week do indeed suggest that decision-making will be streamlined, bypassing local objections and some council decision-making. This may be necessary to achieve the house-building targets nationally but it cannot be classed as "devolution".

Local government is complex in England. Some areas may already have three tiers, from parish and district councils upward.

Local government not one of Starmer's protected spending areas

The government plans to abolish dozens of councils by establishing unitary authorities. This should save the Treasury some £3bn. Local government is not one of Sir Keir Starmer's protected spending areas.

Austerity also means that there is less money to go around anyway.

Overall allocations to local government in England, most of which is provided by the Treasury, has been cut by 19% in real terms since 2010.

Major councils. including Birmingham and Nottingham, have been forced into special measures after going bust. The central government has no plans to look again at the main "local" taxes, business rates and council tax.

While the English face cuts following Rachel Reeves budget in October, the SNP's Budget for Scotland announced this month was a giveaway.

More money for health and social care, social security, roads, prisons, education and skills.

At PMQs, Starmer was taunted by an SNP MP, that in Scotland there is no two-child benefit cap or abolition of the winter fuel allowance. University tuition fees and means-tested social care are covered as well.

In-built bias against England

This is all because of the 50-year-old Barnett formula, established to determine how much the other nations should get from central government.

It has an in-built bias against England and is slow to take account of population shifts. Scotland's population is shrinking while England's grows.

For obvious political reasons, the English Devolution Bill does not go anywhere near this discrepancy. The extra money could be seen as an insurance against a break-up of the UK. No Westminster government wants to reopen Barnett.

Labour is locked into an existential fight with the Scottish nationalists.

Besides, plans for an English parliament have proved unworkable in a UK parliament designed to serve the United Kingdom. David Cameron introduced "EVEL" - English votes for English Laws by MPs from English constituencies only - but Boris Johnson got rid of it.

An attempt by a previous Labour deputy prime minister to divide England up into regions also failed after a referendum in the North East rejected the late John Prescott's plans for regional parliaments. The Brexit mastermind, Dominic Cummings, cut his political teeth campaigning against the idea.

The English Devolution white paper may clarify lines of command from the centre to parts of England. Devolution it is not. For better or worse it will not attempt to answer the England question in our lopsided United Kingdom.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Don’t Touch Me!’: CNN Analyst Awkwardly Tells Guest to Back Off on Air

    A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.

  • Donald Trump Humiliates Chris Christie as NJ and NYC Drone Theories Fly

    Amid ongoing mystery drone sightings in New York and New Jersey over the last few weeks, President-elect Donald Trump took a dig at the Garden State’s former governor, Chris Christie, sharing a picture that asserts he is behind the drone sightings. The president-elect posted the viral AI-generated meme to his social media accounts on Saturday depicting Christie scarfing down McDonald’s burgers while drones in the background delivered him more meals. The original image was captioned “We now know

  • 'He's A Juvenile': Canadian Lawmaker Slams Trump's 'Idiotic Behavior' After Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of the Canadian Parliament, wasn't having it with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump "playing for the rage algorithms."

  • People Can't Believe Donald Trump's Response To Being Asked About His Plans To Lower Grocery Prices

    "Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump

  • Trump’s Bid to Rebrand Air Force One Comes Back to Bite Him

    President-elect Donald Trump probably won’t even get to fly on his improved Air Force One planes, and might have to reluctantly leave them to his successor, according to reports. In his first term Trump ordered two 747-8 jumbo jets to be heavily updated and they were slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027. However, the $3.9 billion deal with Boeing is reportedly so delayed that the models will be ready only after the 78-year-old leaves the White House. The MAGA chief reportedly made the deal his p

  • How China could retaliate against the US in a trade war, according to a Yale economist

    China has a lot of potentially damaging options if Donald Trump unloads massive tariffs on goods from the country, Stephen Roach said.

  • ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit

    NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

  • Stephen Colbert Predicts Wildly Petty Trump Act That Will Make Headlines Next

    "You know that's coming," the "Late Show" host joked.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Trump lied about food prices. Now he says it's too 'hard' to bring down costs. | Opinion

    Donald Trump said it would be easy to lower food prices. Now he says it's hard. Never trust a con man.

  • Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

    Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.

  • Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

  • Massad Boulos, hailed as a billionaire lawyer advising Trump on Middle East policy, probably isn't a lawyer or a billionaire

    Massad Boulos, widely reported as a billionaire lawyer, runs a $865,000 Nigerian truck dealership and lacks legal credentials, records show.

  • Everything we know about the 'mystery drones' spotted over the East Coast

    Dozens of suspected drones have been spotted flying over states on the East Coast of the United States, sparking concern from local officials.

  • Fall of Syria's Assad reveals the Captagon industry that fuelled it

    Firas al-Toot's factory was confiscated by the Assad government in 2018 when Douma fell into government hands after fierce battles. It was then turned into a factory manufacturing the highly addictive Captagon amphetamines. Western governments estimate the illegal trade in the pills generated billions of dollars for the Assad government. (AP video shot by Malak Harb)

  • Former B.C. NDP MLA Dan Coulter dead at 49 after 'medical emergency'

    CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Dan Coulter, a former member of British Columbia's legislature and a New Democrat cabinet minister, has died at age 49.

  • Cuban says he ignored notes from Harris campaign

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said he ignored notes that Vice Presidential Harris’s campaign was giving him while he was their acting surrogate on the trail. “I would go into immigration and, you know, I was honest, I would not let the Harris campaign tell me what to say. They would try to give me notes…

  • 'Ready for it?': Laura Ingraham calls on Taylor Swift to perform at Trump inauguration

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham called on international popstar Taylor Swift to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

  • Russia is sending 4 ships to its bases in Syria to evacuate weapons, Ukraine intelligence says

    Russia is deploying four of its ships to evacuate weapons and equipment from its bases in Syria, per Ukraine's main intelligence directorate.

  • Russian military base in Syria bustling as forces pull back

    STORY: Russia's air base in the Syrian port city of Latakia has become a hive of activity since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.A cargo plane and helicopter were seen landing at the base. And at least one cargo plane flew out on Saturday (December 14) for Libya, a Syrian security official stationed outside the facility said.While satellite footage from Friday shows what appeared to be at least two Antonov AN-124s at the base with their nose cones open, apparently preparing to load up.It comes as Russia is pulling back its military from the front lines in northern Syria after the fall of President Assad, Syrian officials told Reuters.Syrian military and security forces in contact with Russia told Reuters that there would be more departures in coming days as Moscow withdraws heavy equipment and senior Syrian officers.Russian forces will also pull back from posts in the Alawite Mountains, but will not leave its two main bases in the country, they said.Russia's bases in Syria are an integral part of its global military presence.The Tartous naval base is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and resupply hub, and the Latakia air base a major staging post for military and mercenary activity in Africa.Reuters was unable to immediately ascertain how Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa - better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani - saw the long-term future of the Russian bases.Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2015 intervention in the Syrian civil war helped prop up Assad when the West was calling for him to be toppled.Last Sunday, Putin granted Assad asylum in Russia after Moscow helped him to flee Damascus.