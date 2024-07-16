Callihan in court

Latest Stories
- BBC
Thomas Matthew Crooks: What we know about the Trump attacker
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
- People
85-Year-Old Shocks Fishing Tournament Crowd by Allegedly Opening Fire on Son, Killing Him: Police
Troy Eaton, 60, was fatally shot at a bait shop on family property in front of dozens of witnesses Friday, July 12
- Sky video
Gunman identified as video shows body and rifle on roof after Trump shooting
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
- The Canadian Press
Boston lawyer once named 'most eligible bachelor' is sentenced to 5-10 years for raping 21-year-old
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston lawyer and prosecutor who was once named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors was sentenced Monday to between five and 10 years in state prison for rape.
- People
Father and Daughter Found Dead at National Park After Running Out of Water While Hiking in Extreme Heat
The National Park Service said the two were from Wisconsin and had gotten lost while hiking
- CBC
Man who orchestrated and recorded Saskatoon riverbank sexual assault sentenced to 8.5 years
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
- BBC
'Serial killer' arrested after bodies found in Kenya dump
The 33-year-old confessed to having killed at least 42 women since 2022, police say.
- The Canadian Press
Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
'Unbelievable': Metro Detroit voters react to attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump
One day after the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump, metro Detroit voters react to the news as a former FBI agent delves into how the investigation is likely to unfold in the coming days. Detroit voter Lisa Logan says the news of the incident had her family shocked.
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Dismissal Of Trump's Classified Documents Case
"The fix is in," former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter said about Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling on Monday.
- Global News
Man known as 'balaclava rapist' granted full parole
The man known as the "Balaclava Rapist" has been granted full parole as he serves three consecutive life sentences. Larry Takahashi, 71, has been living in Vancouver since he was granted day parole in 2016. Jasmine King reports.
- People
Attorney for Hutchins Family Says Alec Baldwin “Rust” Case Dismissal 'Strengthens Our Resolve to Pursue Justice' in Civil Case
Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped on July 12
- BBC
Instagram influencer jailed for trafficking and slavery
Young women tell the BBC how Kat Torres lured them to her homes in the US, where they worked for no pay.
- WSJ
Who Was Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump Rally Shooter?
Investigators are piecing together information about the shooter who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Here’s what we know about the 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pa., whom authorities named as the suspect.
- PA Media: UK News
Four died in crash after stolen BMW drove on wrong side of road, inquest told
Three young men were killed when the car they were in ploughed into a vehicle driven by a ‘devoted’ mother on the A63 near Hull.
- The Canadian Press
Signs of trouble at Trump rally were evident in minutes before gunman opened fire
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.
- Kansas City Star
Former police captain: I wish I’d done more to rid KCK of ‘violent people with badges’ | Opinion
Yet when Michael Kobe reported problems involving Roger Golubski and others, he says, nothing happened. So why is he the one ‘haunted by the fact he could have done more? From Melinda Henneberger:
- The Canadian Press
LCBO no longer plans to open 32 stores amid ongoing strike
Ontario's main liquor retailer said Sunday it has abandoned plans to open a handful of locations for in-store shopping amid the ongoing strike by thousands of its employees.
- Local Journalism Initiative
Local LCBO workers react to Doug Ford's latest alcohol sale changes
THUNDER BAY — As the province accelerates the timeline for grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and more extensive beer purchasing options, striking LCBO members in Thunder Bay believe the Ontario Premier is trying to appease the public rather than workers. Cosmo Crupi has been a permanent employee at the LCBO in Thunder Bay for over 30 years. He was walking the picket line with other LCBO supporters at the Arthur Street location on Monday. "We don't want to be out here, we
- LA Times
Copa América chaos hits Los Angeles, with massive brawl during game
Police came to the Sabor Colombiano restaurant on South Union Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. Two people were hospitalized.