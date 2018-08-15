Calling All ’90s Kids: Target Has Released a New Oregon Trail Board Game

Remember back in the days of dial-up internet when the latest advancement in gaming technology meant fording the river while playing Oregon Trail? Well, now you can relive your childhood thanks to Target’s new The Oregon Trail: Journey to Willamette Valley board game.

It’s every wagon for themselves as you hunt for food, overcome obstacles and—most likely—die of dysentery. The goal is to be the first to make it out West in order to find your fortune. The game is for two to four players, ages 13 and up.

Fingers crossed the board game gods release a version of Snake next.

