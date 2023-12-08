Calling all artists in Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations

The City of Brantford launched an online artist database this week, aimed at building a stronger artistic community in the city and surrounding areas.

“This is my attempt to reach artists in our community, and better understand the skills and the talents we have locally,” Adrienne Briggs, the arts and culture co-ordinator for the city, told The Spectator.

Briggs is a fibre artist herself, and knows artists can be “siloed,” she said.

While there are some “big name players” that are already very involved in the local arts scene, Briggs said she's also interested to learn about creatives who may fly under the radar.

“I want to build my network and see who's out there,” she said.

As a relative newcomer to the city, she didn't have the intrinsic knowledge of the local arts scene that longtime residents have, and hopes that by learning more about the creatives in the area, the municipality can help local artists feel seen and supported.

The city has previously put out artist calls for specific municipal projects, but Briggs said businesses also approach her when they're looking for artists and a database will allow her to put forward more folks for consideration.

Through the free registration process, artists are invited to share samples of their work and self-identify their skill level in up to three artistic disciplines, including “tattoo artist” and “chef.”

“There's so many types of art … I want everyone to feel included,” Briggs said, adding that if someone doesn’t see their discipline listed, to reach out.

Respondents to an arts census conducted by Arts Ecology of Brantford/Brant last year overwhelmingly indicated there are many opportunities to expand and improve the arts in Brant.

Briggs would like to see the area become “a thriving arts community,” she said, noting that in addition to making a community more vibrant for residents, arts can also benefit the economy.

“Arts and culture are such a massive economic driver in our community,” she said.

A new report from the Ontario Arts Council identified that arts and culture tourism spending provincially in 2019 was nearly $11.4 billion — almost one third of all tourist spending.

“Ideally, there would be a lot more cultural events happening in the city,” Briggs said, including public art installations, and murals.

“I want to really highlight and showcase that Brantford has a lot of up and coming (and established) artists that are doing amazing things in the community,” she said.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator