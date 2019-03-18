Calling all Athleisure Fiends: Outdoor Voices Is Up to 50 Percent Off at Nordstrom Rack

A wise woman (ahem, Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City) once said, “Shopping is my cardio.” So when we heard Nordstrom Rack is having a major—like more than 50 percent off—sale on Outdoor Voices athleisure, we couldn’t help but feel like our two favorite pastimes were colliding IRL. From printed sports bras to color block leggings, here are five Outdoor Voices items we’re adding to cart immediately.

Fitted Oatmeal Colorblock Leggings

These soothing neutrals are early-morning yoga class ready. If only we were…

BUY IT: ($43)

Printed Sports Bra

For those who subscribe to the adage keep your girls close and your enemies sports bras closer.

BUY IT: ($28)

Tricolor Colorblock Leggings

How about these bad boys to get you jazzed up for spring? Beach season is right around the corner after all.

BUY IT: ($43)

Techsweat Flex Shorts

ICYMI: Bike shorts are “in” both at Soul Cycle and at Fashion Week and these ones are pretty darn cute. The sweat-wicking component is just icing on the sartorial cake.

TechSweat (TM) Flex Leggings

Camouflage usually helps you stay under the radar. Not this kind. By the way, did we mention these leggings will make you the least sweaty person in hot yoga? We’d buy ’em for those bragging rights alone.

BUY IT: ($38)