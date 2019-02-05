Calling hunters: Kennebecasis Valley nuisance deer cull needs help

A program aimed at decreasing the deer population in the Kennebecasis Valley has shown some success but not enough hunters are taking part, a provincial biologist says.

Under the program, extra antlerless deer permits are issued for harvesting does on private land in the valley near Saint John.

Hunters who harvest does on designated land can also take part in the regular deer hunt.

Private landowners in the program apply for a set number of permits for their land, depending on the size.

But then the landowners have to finding hunters willing to harvest the deer.

The province issued 300 permits to landowners for the fall 2018 program — but only 200 hunters agreed to take part, deer biologist Joe Kennedy told Information Morning Saint John.

"We know that there's an abundance of hunters available [with a] keen interest in harvesting extra deer … we have to communicate with the landowners that if they want to reduce the deer population more, they should utilize all of the permits we are issuing."

Making connections

Kennedy said fewer landowners took part in the project last fall, but the province issued the same number of permits.

Part of the problem is that landowners have to find the hunters, and the province is restricted in how it can help with that, he said.

"We really can't, say, have a website that tells hunters where all of these properties are that are participating."

Kennedy said he's hoping to create a list of interested hunters that can be provided to landowners for use next season.

Population control

The program has run for five years. Last year, 101 deer were killed, Kennedy said.

"That hasn't changed too much effectively since we started. In the very first year we harvested … 103 deer."

Kennedy said the idea is to harvest more birthing-age does, which would first stabilize the population and eventually reduce it.

"We've gotten a handle on the population growth," he said. "We've stabilized the deer population growth in the Kennebecasis Valley, but so far we're not really reducing it."

The goal is to see a 25 per cent reduction in the breeding doe population in the valley.

The deer population has been labelled a nuisance in some suburban neighbourhoods, where the animals can often be seen on the front lawns along residential streets. Concerns have been raised by driver safety and the spread of ticks.