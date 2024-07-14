Calling masculinity toxic boosts Andrew Tate, says Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer (pictured) expressed horror earlier this year that his nine-year-old son had become a fan of Andrew Tate - Tom Barnes

Calling masculinity toxic has led to Andrew Tate’s growth in popularity online and encouraged his brand of anti-feminist rhetoric, Danny Dyer has said.

The actor, known for The Football Factory and EastEnders, said that the popular concept of toxic masculinity has deprived young men of positive role models.

He also called the online influencer’s output “very f------ interesting”.

It comes after the film star expressed horror earlier this year that Arty, his nine-year-old son, had become a fan of Mr Tate after watching his videos online.

In a Channel 4 documentary broadcast in April, How To Be A Man, Dyer admitted that his son Arty thought of Mr Tate as a “total G”.

Mr Tate is a former professional kickboxer who made a name for himself online advocating anti-feminist positions, including that women belong to men once married.

Mr Tate, who was kicked off Big Brother in 2016 after being filmed hitting a woman with a belt, was arrested with his brother Tristan by Romanian authorities on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang.

The pair deny the charges.

A civil claim for damages was launched against him earlier this year by four women who allege they were raped and sexually abused by Mr Tate.

Dyer said that Mr Tate’s version of masculinity appealed to young men because masculinity in general was painted as a negative thing in all circumstances.

“I felt the idea of masculinity was being manipulated,” Dyer said.

“Andrew Tate only exists because the media write about how masculinity is toxic. That’s how you create a space for Andrew Tate to exist,” he told the Observer newspaper’s Sunday magazine.

“Some of the stuff he says is very f------ interesting. The problem is, he’s such a c---,” the 46-year-old continued.

“It’s okay to want to be a provider and protector, it’s a natural instinct for a man. But if we’re going to keep bollocking men for being too masculine and also bollocking them for not opening up about their feelings ... You can’t have it both ways.”

Dyer went on to say that his daughters “think they want a bit of a prick, someone who’s unattainable, a bad boy. But actually later on in life, which is what [reality TV star] Dani’s learned, they want a man who’s going to be strong and there for her”.

The actor has a hard-man reputation after appearing in gritty films such as Severance, the 2006’s gory horror-comedy in which he played a character who slaughters his way out of a murderous trap set by Russian poachers for himself and his work colleagues.