Calling US Telegraph readers: Time to address those awkward conversations about politics

We would like to hear what you and your friend or family member are disagreeing over for a Telegraph article - The Telegraph/The Telegraph

Calling US Telegraph readers.

Do you back Joe Biden but your wife backs Donald Trump? Are you butting heads with friends over Ukraine aid? Do you want to see Joe Biden step down but your children support a second term? Does your cousin contest your view that another Democrat could win against Donald Trump? We want to hear from you.

Ahead of the next US presidential election on Nov 5, we would like to hear what you and your friend or family member are disagreeing over for a Telegraph article. We’ll ask you to discuss the matter with your loved one, as well as to share your thoughts and views about what you deem to be the most important issues that need tackling, and who you would trust to see these through.

Sound interesting? Submit your details using the form below: