'Callous' identity fraudster jailed for £32,000 letterbox scam in London

Adrian Browne was sentence to 18 months prison (Royal Mail / Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit )

An identity fraudster who set up credit cards using post stolen from post boxes has been jailed for a £32,000 scam.

Adrian Browne, 28, targeted roads and entrances to communal flats between May and March 2022, Inner London Crown Court heard.

He harvested personal information in letters banks sent to customers to open new accounts in their names, as well as applying for cards.

Detectives from the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit arrested Browne at his home in south London.

Credit or debit cards and bank statements in 81 different identities and addresses were among 94 items discovered linking him to his crimes.

Many of Browne’s victims were unaware of the impact the fraud was having on their credit scores.

All were reimbursed by the banks.

A police spokesman said: “Browne callously stole personal and private information and used this to steal from customers across the UK and fraudulently obtain bank accounts and credit, with no concern for the damage this would cause.

“Fortunately, his activities were identified and stopped, preventing any further losses.

“This is another case where the DCPCU has brought a criminal to justice after working closely with the banking and finance industry.”

Browne, from South London, received 18 months jail for theft.

According to the DCPCU, in the first half of 2023 card identity theft went up 57 per cent to £33.1million, compared to the previous year.

The specialist police unit is a collaboration between UK Finance and the City of London and Metropolitan Police.