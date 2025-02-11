Calls for better solution to 'endless' layby litter

Some of the litter left in one layby beside the A453 in North West Leicestershire [BBC]

Volunteer litter pickers say they are fighting a losing battle against the amount of rubbish left in laybys.

The North Leicestershire Wombles have said the rubbish beside the A453, which included human excrement, food waste and a discarded duvet, is fairly typical of a layby on their patch.

The authorities are in dispute over who is responsible for clearing the mess in the layby, which has been blamed on a lack of facilities for lorry drivers and can often reappear hours after it is cleared.

North West Leicestershire is the worst area in England for dedicated lorry driver parking according to research commissioned by National Highways, which says it is investing in better facilities.

North Leicestershire Womble Carly Hosker says litter is "really depressing" [BBC]

Volunteer litter picker Carly Hosker cleared plastic bottles containing urine from the waste left on grass verges beside the A453 layby during a visit by the BBC.

She also highlighted a plastic bag full of human excrement hanging from a nearby tree above a slope strewn with other discarded waste.

Ms Hosker said they had cleared more than a thousand bags of rubbish from the layby and the one on the opposite side of the road over the last four years.

"Looking at this mess is really depressing," she added. "But unfortunately it is like this everywhere you go, in every layby. Although Leicestershire is particularly bad."

The North Leicestershire Wombles have not cleared the layby next to the A453 near Castle Donington for nine months and say they need more support from the authorities.

"Originally we were told that it was the district council's responsibility," Ms Hosker said.

"But they then passed the buck to National Highways. I think there's a bit of battle over who's actually going to take ownership of it."

Hidden cameras have been installed in an attempt to catch those responsible [BBC]

Paul Sanders, head of community services at North West Leicestershire District Council, said the authority's workers cleared litter from the paved area of the layby twice a week, but the rubbish is often back within hours.

"It's just an endless task," he added.

"It transpired that this highway, and the slopes and laybys, is not adopted as a public highway which means the only people responsible for that area are National Highways.

"That's between the lawyers at the moment and the ball's in their court."

The council has installed hidden cameras to try to catch offenders, but say gathering the evidence to prosecute has proved difficult.

Mr Sanders said he agreed with the view that a lack of facilities for HGV drivers had contributed to the problem.

"We're doing our best as a district council," he said. "But somebody needs to tackle this on a national basis because these laybys - wherever you go - it's the same thing, isn't it?"

Bedding has been discarded along with drinks containers [BBC]

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has been campaigning for more parking and better facilities for HGV drivers.

"Obviously we don't condone this sort of behaviour," said Ashton Cull, senior public affairs lead for the RHA.

"But there just are not enough facilities for drivers to use. They have no choice but to end up in these laybys."

He says drivers need safe, secure and well-maintained places to stop where they can take mandatory rest breaks.

Mr Cull claims district councils routinely refuse planning permission for lorry parks.

"Local opposition always ends up trumping the national need." he said.

"North West Leicestershire can help by approving some lorry parking sites."

'Littering is a social problem'

A spokesperson for National Highways confirmed it is currently in discussions with North West Leicestershire District Council about the situation on the A453.

"Littering is a social problem," said National Highways Freight and Roadside Facilities Principal Advisor, Tim Holland.

"If people don't drop litter in the first place it wouldn't need to be picked up – so we urge road users to take their litter home."

Mr Holland added: "We know that HGV drivers are the very backbone of our economy and it is essential that they are kept comfortable, safe and well.

"That is why we are investing £13 million on improvements to lorry park facilities across the country, including £1.7 million in the East Midlands, to give drivers the quality rest areas they need and deserve."

