Hara Kempton says it's hard to believe she has a new liver — and she still finds it amazing that the gift came from a friend. That friend is Heather Cyr, who is back in P.E.I. but still recovering from the surgery that saw her give a piece of her liver to Kempton on January 31st. Cyr never told her friend she had applied to be a donor — she went through the testing, and even flew to Toronto for appointments before the surgery, all in secret. She said she didn't want to disappoint her if at some