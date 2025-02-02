“When Calls the Heart”'s Chris McNally Reveals 'My Pants Exploded and Tore Apart' While Filming a Recent Scene

Filming on a recent scene of When Calls the Heart had the cast and crew in stitches — even as star Chris McNally was ripping them!

The actor, who plays Lucas Bouchard on the Hallmark Channel hit, revealed during a Facebook Live chat on Saturday. Feb. 1, led by PEOPLE, that "my pants exploded and tore apart" while shooting a key scene in the Jan. 26 episode.

Lucas joined his new love interest-slash-adversary Edie Martell (Miranda MacDougall) in finding an escaped calf from her ranch, and when they came upon it, the animal ran from them. But then he heroically lassoed the calf on the first try and picked up the creature, impressing Edie and fans alike.

"I also split my pants open when I picked that calf up," said McNally, 36. "Oh yeah, I entirely blew the butt out of those pants."

"You can't see it. I checked," he added.

The actor admits his co-workers chuckled, but not because of what they saw — because of what they heard!

"I think the reaction was stifled laughter from everybody because, at the time, it didn't sound like pants splitting open, it sounded like something else: 'Did he just pick up that calf and let out a monstrous toot?' " he recalled.

Wardrobe malfunctions aside, McNally is looking forward to fans seeing Lucas and Edie's relationship develop.

"Edie's great. I think that her and Lucas are on a fun journey this season," he says. "They kind of go in and out of being against one another and then working together and getting to know each other more and more along the way. Which complicates things, but then also makes it more interesting at the same time. ... They challenge each other's intellect and I just think it's nice for Lucas to have a dancing partner again because it's been a while."

Costar Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary, weighed in: "What really, I think, solidified the beginning of this relationship with you and Edie was this episode that just aired where you guys go out into the field and then you lasso the calf and your hair!"

Knowing her costars so well, Erin Krakow joined Hutton simultaneously to shout "your hair!"

"That's all anybody's talking about is this hair," Hutton continued. "And I think if the Hearties weren't in love with you, they are now. Like everybody, all our fans, are just falling in love with that one tousled strand that came forward."

McNally responded, "I have been advocating for more tousled hair for seven years."

"You know what? I think you saved it and you used it at exactly the right moment," Hutton said. "Everybody's been waiting. You've been waiting and then you just dropped it."

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

