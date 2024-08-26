'When Calls the Heart' Fans, Erin Krakow Has Huge News About the Status of Season 12

'When Calls the Heart' Fans, Erin Krakow Has Huge News About the Status of Season 12

Heads up, When Calls the Heart fans — our favorite citizens of Hope Valley are back on set!

The hit Hallmark Channel series got picked up for season 12 back in May, and Erin Krakow is giving viewers a look of what the cast is up to this time around. She posted a hilarious video on Instagram, where folks saw her all dressed in her costume as Elizabeth Thornton. But in a surprise bout of editing skills, the camera zoomed in on her hands, where she lifted one up to showcase a shrunken down clip of her cast mate Kevin McGarry (who plays mountie Nathan Grant) dancing a jig in her right palm.

"What a delight it's been to be back on set (w/ Elizabeth's lil boo thang 😂) for SEASON 12 of @wcth_tv!" she jokingly wrote about the clip on July 24.

Needless to say, seeing Erin back on the When Calls the Heart set for season 12 had fans bombarding her about the update in the comments.

"Your posts always make me smile. So good to see ya back on set! 🫶," one person wrote. "Can we expect a choreographed dance number from Elizabeth’s boo thang in season 12? 😁," another jested. "Ahhhh we are so glad y'all are back! We're jumping up and down with excitement!!!" a different follower added.

While we just have to wait and see what the cast is working on, it turns out Erin's not the only one who's been keeping folks up to date on the status of When Calls the Heart!

Her co-star Pascale Hutton (who portrays Rosemary Coulter) also shared her perspective of being back on set for an all-new season, sharing with her followers on Instagram an iconic behind-the-scenes snippet.

"Week one done," she simply captioned a photo of the fictional frontier town soundstage on July 20.

We're gonna need to muster up some patience while we wait for more WCTH news... like a potential release date!

You Might Also Like