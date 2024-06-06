“When Calls The Heart”'s Mamie Laverock is in 'Tremendous Pain' Post-Surgery But Holding Onto 'The Miracles of Each Day'

"Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday," her family members wrote in an update on her condition

Michael Courtney/Hallmark Channel/Courtesy Everett Mamie Laverock on 'When Calls The Heart'

Though Mamie Laverock's recovery has been arduous, her family members say she hasn't given up.

In an update shared to the When Calls The Heart star's GoFundMe page, her loved ones — mother Nicole Rockmann, father John Laverock and stepfather Rob Compton - revealed that her body "has been shattered" after falling from a five-story balcony.

"She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today," her family members wrote. "We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26."

David Dolsen / Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection Mamie Laverock in 'When Calls The Heart'

Related: When Calls the Heart's Mamie Laverock's Mom Says Fall Was Not 'Intended': 'The Story Will Be Told'

Though she has a long road towards recovery, they shared that Mamie was "doing well comparatively to when she arrived" at the hospital and has been "doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries."

"She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up," the update continued. "We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story."

"Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday," they concluded.

GoFundMe Mamie Laverock

On May 11, Mamie experienced a “medical emergency” that required her mom Nicole to travel up to Winnipeg and get her to a nearby hospital. The child star was then transferred to a Vancouver hospital. Per the GoFundMe campaign, her recovery was “unclear” at the time, but she was “showing signs of improvement.” Rob and Nicole expected her hospitalization to last “upwards of a month or more.”

More than two weeks later, the family provided a harrowing update on their daughter’s situation, informing supporters that Mamie fell five stories from a balcony walkway after being escorted out of a secure unit in the hospital. She underwent “multiple extensive surgeries” to treat her severe injuries and was placed on life support after the May 26 fall.

“We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time,” Rob and Nicole said in their previous update.

Hallmark Media Mamie Laverock and Johannah Newmarch in 'When Calls The Heart'

Related: Mamie Laverock's When Calls the Heart Family Says 'We Need a Miracle' as She Remains on Life Support After Fall

Nicole claimed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on May 30 that her daughter's fall was not intentional, placing blame on the hospital where Laverock fell — St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver — while allegedly being escorted around the facility. Because of that, the family is considering taking legal action.

"This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability," Nicole said, noting that the fall was not "intended" nor was it a suicide attempt.

"All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong," the star's mother added. "It's unbelievable that she’s with us."

A spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates the hospital, told PEOPLE it does not comment on patient-related matters due to its privacy and confidentiality policies. However, the rep shared: "In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety."

"Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and offer our best wishes for a full recovery," the spokesperson added.

Mamie had a recurring role as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. She portrayed the nursing student for the show’s first two seasons and later reprised the role in 2023 for the Western drama’s 10th season.

Following her fall, a spokesperson for Hallmark Media said in a statement shared with PEOPLE: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.