Calls for over-60s to speak out on domestic abuse

People aged over 60 in Devon and Cornwall who have experienced domestic and sexual abuse are being asked to share their views in an effort to improve services.

The Older People’s Project is a partnership between the Women's Centre Cornwall, Age UK Cornwall and Safer Cornwall.

Campaigners say it's a hidden issue and older people are often overlooked by professionals and under-represented by services.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures estimate about 302,000 women and men aged 60 to 74 experienced domestic abuse in the last year.

Jean Yeomans, 77, from Falmouth experienced decades of domestic abuse that got worse as she got older, and ended with her husband breaking all the bones in her wrist and being given a lifetime restraining order.

"The drinking and violence got worse in the last five years. He was controlling and coercive and the abuse was psychological, not physical until the end," she said.

Her former husband has now died and she is raising awareness of older people's experiences, recently winning an award for her work helping others recover.

"Neighbours and friends thought I was fine as he was a Jekyll and Hyde character.

"It is so important that victims of domestic abuse of all ages know that services are there for them and they will be believed if they speak out."

Services 'not for them'

Jo Higson from the Women's Centre Cornwall said the project findings so far show the impact of domestic abuse can be devastating for older people.

"They don't always understand what they are experiencing is domestic abuse, and may not think services are for them.

"One of the big issues is that it's not always an intimate partner, it can be a family member like adult children or grandchildren."

