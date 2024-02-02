You need to calm down: Taylor Swift can fly from Tokyo to Super Bowl in time, says Japan embassy

Taylor Swift stands on the field after football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs on 28 January 2024. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP

Japan’s embassy in Washington DC has assured an angsty public that Taylor Swift should make it to the Super Bowl in time to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the big game – as long as her post-concert flight from Tokyo leaves on time.

The embassy’s statement Friday answered a question weighing on the minds of the pop star’s multitude of fans, who wondered if it was even logistically possible for her to be in position to cheer on Kelce in person as he seeks a third National Football League championship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Related: Grammys set to celebrate female musicians as Taylor Swift eyes a record-breaking win

The game’s outcome on 11 February could provide a climactic scene for the real-life, cinematic romance starring two celebrities at the peaks of their careers.

Swift – who, like Kelce, is 34 – is programmed to perform a sold-out concert in Tokyo the day before the Super Bowl as part of her Eras tour. There is a 17-hour time change between Tokyo and Las Vegas, the city hosting the Super Bowl; and the flight is expected to take about 12 hours, causing some to fret that she may not be able to make it to the game on time and potentially deprive fans of an on-field embrace that would be fitting of one of her music videos.

But the Japanese embassy in DC stepped up to allay those worries.

“The embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” the embassy wrote on X.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” said the embassy, which capitalized Speak Now to make a pun with the name of one of Swift’s most famous albums.

Story continues

Strategically using the names of two more Swift albums in its statement (Fearless and Red), the embassy added: “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

But a tight schedule may not be the only possible complication for Swift’s plan to attend Kelce’s Super Bowl showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Air traffic around Las Vegas at the time of the highly anticipated Super Bowl is expected to be heavy, and most spots for landing private aircrafts are reportedly already taken.

Swift’s team could not be immediately reached for comment about whether it has a plan for the shortage of private aircraft parking spots in and around Las Vegas.