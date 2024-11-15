‘Calm down’, Welsh first minister tells farmers ahead of tractor tax protest

Eluned Morgan’s comments came ahead of a planned tractor protest outside the Labour party’s Welsh conference on Saturday - BEN BIRCHALL/Getty Images

Wales’ Labour First Minister has told farmers worried about inheritance tax changes to “calm down”.

Eluned Morgan claimed initial calculations showed only a “tiny proportion” of farms would be hit by the tax changes and that the number was still being assessed.

Under the policy announced by Rachel Reeves in last month’s Budget, farms cannot all be passed on inheritance tax-free, meaning farming assets worth more than £1 million will be hit with a new 20 per cent levy.

Baroness Morgan’s comments came ahead of a planned tractor protest outside the party’s Welsh conference on Saturday over the changes.

During a BBC Radio 5 Live phone-in marking 100 days of being in charge of the Labour-run Welsh Government, she said: “I just think we should just all calm down a bit until we are clear about how many farms will be affected.”

Her comments have sparked fury among farmers and politicians who have accused her of being “out of touch”.

‘Patronising’ and ‘lacking in basic empathy’

Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell said farmers were “rightfully worried about the impact Labour’s Budget will have on them. Telling them to calm down – really? How much more out of touch can you get?”

Mr Campbell said the First Minister should “demand the UK Labour government scrap the changes to inheritance tax and ensure fair funding for agriculture”.

Andrew RT Davies, the Conservative leader in the Welsh Senedd, said the First Minister’s comments “show how little this Labour Welsh government understands the rural community”.

He warned “this new death tax might well spell the end for family farms” adding: “This decision has to be reversed, because no farmers means no food.”

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, the director of external affairs at the Countryside Alliance, said: “Talk about misjudging the public mood.

“These patronising comments suggest the First Minister is lacking in basic empathy for the people that feed us and maintain our countryside, despite the many obstacles in their way.

“Rather than tell farmers how to behave, perhaps the Government should prioritise clearing up exactly how many farms will be affected by this appalling family farm tax. This is increasingly becoming a political and PR crisis.”

‘Farmers are already suffering’

Farmers have warned that tractors could “block every road in Britain” if the Government does not water down its inheritance tax policy.

Hundreds are set to blockade the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno on Saturday, with many expected to bring tractors, muck spreaders and other equipment into the town.

Thousands are also set to descend on Parliament Square on Tuesday, with organisers warning that if ministers fail to listen to farmers’ demands then more militant groups will start taking direct action.

Welsh farmers protested in February this year against the replacement of the Government’s direct farm payments - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

The Treasury had claimed the changes would only affect a small number of farms. However, analysis by the NFU suggested that three-quarters of food produced by British farmers would be hit by the raid.

Campaigners claim the move will force many struggling families to break up their farms or sell them altogether.

Alan Titchmarsh, the gardener and broadcaster, said he feared the changes would hit many family farms.

He told The Telegraph: “I’m full of sympathy for the farmers. The inheritance tax changes are going to hit a lot of family farms. How can you expect people to carry on producing food when you can’t make a living from it?”

The broadcaster added: “Farmers are already suffering because supermarkets are nailing their prices down.

“We have a choice to make. Do we want to produce our own, quality food and pay a bit more for it or do we keep taking cheap, lower quality food imports?”