Cam Newton's Bold Fashion Choice Dominates The Night (But He Loses The Game)

Ron Dicker
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a bold fashion statement off the field Thursday, but fizzled during the game ― a 20-14 home defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The athlete is known for his envelope-pushing tastes and passion for couture, but wearing a headscarf ― what many observers called a “babushka” ― didn’t win over fans.

Check out a few clips of Newton rocking his look before and after the game, and then reactions on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.