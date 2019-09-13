Cam Newton's Bold Fashion Choice Dominates The Night (But He Loses The Game)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a bold fashion statement off the field Thursday, but fizzled during the game ― a 20-14 home defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The athlete is known for his envelope-pushing tastes and passion for couture, but wearing a headscarf ― what many observers called a “babushka” ― didn’t win over fans.

Check out a few clips of Newton rocking his look before and after the game, and then reactions on Twitter:

Cam Newton is at the podium https://t.co/dF2smMAOKq — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 13, 2019

S I L K Y 𝙛𝙞𝙩 pic.twitter.com/AMiP74WB30 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 12, 2019

This is exhibit A that @CameronNewton is a fan of my #Babushka Cast! https://t.co/hM8D8rAoox — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) September 12, 2019

"Cam Newton calls losing first two home games 'embarrassing'" https://t.co/LpAgZChFFd



He's wearing my grandma's babushka.😂🤣 — SuzieQ💞 (@SueZee_1) September 13, 2019

@CameronNewton wears that babushka so he can easily slip away undetected after losing — Jawz (@JaworskiRich) September 13, 2019

Usually Love @CameronNewton ‘s style, but this year’s babushka look is ... pic.twitter.com/LeFPwk3NRA — colors in the v⭕️id (@Type2Phish) September 13, 2019

Cam Newton looks like an old Polish lady in a babushka. https://t.co/HvZKwFMYpz — Skip (@DumbThumbz) September 13, 2019

@GioWFAN glad to know that cam newton and my nana have the same babushka. — ross (@aross330) September 13, 2019

Cam Newton has graduated from wearing a towel like a tallit to rocking a scarf like a Babushka. Style icon, I guess. #TBvsCAR pic.twitter.com/3sd4rrEMVh — Ben Krimmel (@BenKrimmel) September 13, 2019

Cam Newton is proof that if you start dressing like a babushka you’ll also start playing like a babushka. — Tom Durcan (@durcydog) September 13, 2019

Now we know what happened to the babushka lady from the grassy knoll #CamNewton pic.twitter.com/sA0jz84HXF — Hannah Smith (@hannahcma) September 13, 2019

Hey @DeionSanders, you always told me that a QB’s post game attire shows whether they came to stadium knowing they were going to win that night. pic.twitter.com/iThBJumSAA — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 13, 2019

