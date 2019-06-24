Watch Cam Newton Offer $1,500 For Passenger's Seat And Get Rejected

Cam Newton has had an interesting off-season. The Carolina Panthers quarterback changed his throwing style. He tried celibacy. And now he’s unsuccessfully bribed a fellow passenger $1,500 to switch seats with him on a flight from Paris, according to a bystander.

Recent video posted of Newton attempting to trade for a more comfortable seat and being rejected despite the generous offer shows money can’t always buy leg room.

So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

Eli Edwards, the Alaska man who posted the video, told CNN Monday that he said hi and shook Newton’s hand at the airport before departure. He heard the onboard exchange and said the other passenger asked Newton his height before turning him down.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Newton looks surprised in the clip but at least he got to stretch out while he was in the French city. Here he is, far left, at a Louis Vuitton fashion show on June 20 in the front row. Enough room there for ya, Cam?

