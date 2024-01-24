Cam Scott, Lexington boys basketball continue to turn heads with win against Dutch Fork

Cam Scott had a little frustration built up in Tuesday’s matchup against Dutch Fork.

The Lexington guard let it out with one powerful dunk. Scott, the University of Texas signee, dribbled the ball past a defender and dunked over a Dutch Fork player during the first-half of the 76-34 win against the Silver Foxes.

The dunk brought the crowd at Dutch Fork to its feet and also cost Scott a technical foul for taunting after stared down the player who he dunked over.

“That one was a little personal. They were talking a little bit on the court and it just happened to be one of the guys that was doing the talking,” Scott said. “I knew I was going to get a tech but I just had to take that one.”

Incoming. Cam Scott with the power dunk. Also hit with technical after dunk.@lhsmbb up 33-17 pic.twitter.com/d8DeSwCwRc — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) January 24, 2024

Lexington coach Elliott Pope pulled his guard aside and told him not to get another — and Scott never came close — during the blowout win.

Scott’s dunk was part of a 35-point performance that helped the top-ranked Wildcats improve to 19-2 overall and 4-0 through the first round of Region 4-5A play.

The performance came hours after Scott found out he wasn’t selected to play in McDonald’s All-American game. The four-star prospect is ranked in the top-40 for the class 0f 2024 by national recruiting services.

“Honestly, I wasn’t too crushed about it,” Scott said. “I have been playing well and I am pretty much where I want to be in life.”

Lexington’s all-time leading scorer — who surpassed 2,000 points earlier this season — might be playing some of the best basketball of his career, which started when he was an eighth-grader and made the varsity team. He is averaging 34.2 points per game over his past four contests. He had a career-high 43 points last week against White Knoll.

“It is part of the maturity factor,” Pope said. “He is 18 years old now and is actually able to go out and execute some of the things that he wants to do mentally, and he is physically mature to do it.”

With Scott leading the way, the Wildcats have looked the part of the team that has been ranked No. 1 in the preseason and out to end the school’s title drought. Lexington’s last state title appearance came in 2012, and the last championship was in 2000.

The Wildcats made it to the 5A Upper State championship last year before losing to Dorman and have looked unbeatable at times this season with their only losses to out-of-state opponents.

Lexington has won its first four region games by an average of 31.7 points.

The Wildcats played most of the game without starting junior guard Kaleb Evans, who collided with Scott in the first half and didn’t return. Pope said Evans will get his head examined on Wednesday.

Senior Jaxon Prunty added 27 points for Lexington as he continued his strong season. Prunty joined the team after the start of the campaign and continues to get more comfortable with his teammates.

“This group is kind of what Lexington does,” Pope said. “(We) have a group of sophomores or a group of freshmen that are talented pieces and come together as a senior group. I think we (have) a lot of seniors who care a lot about what they are doing.

“But now we have to continue to prepare the right way. Everyone has tape on you and has seen you. It is going to be harder the second time through region to be able to play at the level we are at.”

Girls

Dutch Fork 48, Lexington 33

Michaela Fairwell and Aaliyah Lee each scored 12 points as the Silver Foxes won the battle of top teams in Region 4-5A.

Dutch Fork (18-3, 4-0) leads Lexington (9-9, 3-1) by one game going into the final four games of region play. The two teams close out the season against each other at Lexington on Feb. 8.

It was just Dutch Fork’s second win in the past 11 games against Lexington.