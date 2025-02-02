The singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE about co-writing five songs on Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter,' which earned 11 total nominations at the 2025 Grammys

Cam Talks Working on “Cowboy Carter” with Beyoncé at 2025 Grammys: 'It Was Perfect Timing to Get That Call' (Exclusive)

Cam will forever be grateful for Beyoncé.

In an interview with PEOPLE on the 2025 Grammys red carpet on Feb. 2 ahead of the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the country singer-songwriter got candid about her experience working with the superstar on her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Upon getting the call to work with Beyoncé, Cam says she was in "disbelief."

Jason Kempin/Getty; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Cam and Beyonce

"At the same time, it felt like divine timing. I had just [gone through the] pandemic, had just given birth to a new baby, and I was so over trying to meet everyone's expectations in my own writing style and production, what I was doing, and it really clicked," she recalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was perfect timing to get that call, because I felt like that was the vibe they were on too," adds Cam. "So, I was excited to be be a part of the team."

Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter in March 2024. The album followed 2022’s Renaissance.

Related: Grammys 2025 Nominations: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter Among Top Nominees — See the Full List

Check out all of PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage here.

Cam is credited as a writer on "Ameriican Requiem," "Protector," "Daughter," "Tyrant" and "Amen." She is also recognized for co-producing "Ameriican Requiem," "Daughter," and "Amen," singing background vocals on "Ameriican Requiem" and "Amen" as well as engineering on "Daughter."

ADVERTISEMENT

Attending the 2025 Grammys for her work on the genre-bending album feels "unreal" for Cam.

Related: 2025 Grammys: Red Carpet Style, Winners, Performances and More Live Updates

"How nice not to have the pressure of the camera on you. Like, is it you or is it not winning or losing? Like, I get to just enjoy the night. And I think with a project like this, me personally, I feel like everyone involved... you're doing this for art's sake," she says.

"You're not doing this for the trophies and stuff," adds Cam, "but it would be nice."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Cam at the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025

As for what she took away from her time with Beyoncé, who leads in Grammy nominations this year with 11 in total, Cam tells PEOPLE she better understands trends in the music industry.

"I think Beyonce, to me, is someone who's basically showing us, like, where the current of culture is headed. So it's not about, 'Oh, what's the best of what's now?' It's like, 'What's next?' And so to me, that was a whole new level of understanding," says Cam.

The Grammys are broadcasting live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS or stream them live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Read the original article on People