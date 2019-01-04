Camaraderie drives Singapore national powerlifters towards success despite little support

The powerlifter walks up alone to the weights-loaded bar, and then tries to lift it unassisted. It is a test of one’s technique, focus and grit, yet at no point does the powerlifter pit his skills and strength directly with another competitor. It gives the impression that powerlifting is a lonely sport to participate in, unlike head-to-head sports like tennis or team sports like football.

Yet, to a person, Singapore’s national powerlifters insist that they would not have achieved much without one another, and that their camaraderie was what propelled them towards international success such as last December’s Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

There, despite freezing temperatures of about -30°C, the 17-strong Singapore team swept to 41 golds, 10 silvers and five bronzes under strong competition among 253 athletes from 18 Asian nations. Every national powerlifter returned home with at least a gold medal.

Farhanna Farid has no doubts that her teammates gave her the impetus to create a little slice of sporting history for Singapore. She became the first female Singapore athlete to win an overall international open-category gold after clinching the Under-52kg division at the championships.

The 26-year-old pharmacist told Yahoo News Singapore, “We had a team huddle in our hotel the night before the competition, and we talked about where we were before we took up powerlifting and how far we have come. We reflected upon all of our journeys to this competition, and that calmed our nerves and gave us the motivation and focus for what was ahead. It was a special moment for all of us.

“Then, on the day of the women’s competition, the guys did all the nitty gritty work – checking the equipment, handling the administrative procedures and so on. All I had to was to feed myself and then focus on lifting, and not worry about other stuff. So I’m grateful to all of them for their assistance in the background.”

Success stories aplenty

She was not the only success story among the Singapore female powerlifters at the Asian Classic championships. Thor Qian Qi, 19, won four golds and set an Asian record for dead lift (145.5kg) in the women’s U-52kg junior category.

The male athletes were no slouches either. Norfatris Danial, 22, achieved the U-83kg junior category dead lift Asian record twice (281kg and then 293kg) en route to overall gold, while 19-year-old Matthew Yap won the U-74kg junior category, smashing the squat Asian record (248kg) along the way.

Singapore national powerlifters at the Asian Classic championships in Mongolia: (front row, from left) Matthias Yap, Marcus Yap, Matthew Yap, Farhanna Farid, Venus Tang. (back row, from left) Yeong Qing Quan, James Barcelo. (PHOTO: Matthias Yap) More

The results are all the more remarkable considering that powerlifting was introduced in Singapore only in 2013. Furthermore, with the sport’s local governing body Powerlifting Singapore yet to attain national sports association (NSA) status to receive funding from Sport Singapore, the national powerlifters have had to fork out their own money to train or go for top overseas competitions.

Matthew, the second-eldest of the three powerlifting Yap brothers alongside 24-year-old Marcus and 18-year-old Matthias, said that finances remain the biggest challenge for the national powerlifters, as it costs about $2,500 to $3,000 each to competitive in an overseas event.

He and his brothers spent over $10,000 to take part in the Asian Classic championships. In 2017, when he and Marcus were competing in the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Minsk, Belarus, they missed their return flight after running into visa troubles. With the brothers not having enough money to rebook another flight, Powerlifting Singapore launched a crowdfunding campaign and eventually raised enough funds to get them home.

Necessary sacrifices for honours and recognition

