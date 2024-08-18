Cambridge Brewing Company announces plans to close after 35 years
Cambridge Brewing Company, a craft brewery that opened its doors in 1989, announced plans to close its doors in December after 35 years of operation.
The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director described what voters may see when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage.
A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.
"There is your life before the death of your beloved spouse and your life after. The pain never fully goes away."
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
Joey Potter, is that you?
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
Joe Biden’s age isn’t the determining factor in the presidential race anymore. Here’s what replaced it and why Trump is struggling. | Opinion
The retired Canadian TV host explained she needed to grieve in private, "away from the outside noise."
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
A viral list called “Things I Trust More Than Trump” is taking on a life of its own online after The View co-host Anna Navarro posted it to her Instagram account on Saturday.Navarro, an outspoken Donald Trump critic, posted a photo of what appears to be a banner with an itemized list counting up to 10 suggested “things” they trust more than the former president. Navarro encouraged her followers to add on to the list in her comments, and the photo racked up more than 50K likes.Read more at The Da
The former Ohio governor suggested that Donald Trump is "interested in all the cheers" from his base but not in reaching out to other people.
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
The president went into Dark Brandon mode when asked about his predecessor.
Frank Luntz described members of a focus group that previously voted for Trump who are now "tired" of him.
Letters to the editor on Trump, Biden’s economy, ultraconservative candidates, Tiffany Smiley and teaching creationism in schools. | Opinion
The Philadelphia Flyers are benefitting greatly from acquiring this forward.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
"This is Tic Tac," Trump said as he gestured with a box of breath mints. "This is Tic Tac."
It's every Y2K must-have in one 'fit.
Meghan Markle was a vision in a silk ensemble as she visited a Rehabilitation Centre with Prince Harry on the second day of their Colombia trip.