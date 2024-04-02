Cambridge railway lines closed after person hit by train

Railway lines have been closed after a person was hit by a train.

Lines have been shut between Cambridge and Bishop's Stortford and Stansted Airport to Cambridge in both directions.

National Rail said this was so emergency services could access the scene.

Disruption has been expected to last until 13:00 BST. Services from Hertford East to Liverpool Street and Stansted to Norwich were operating as normal.

"Due to a person hit by a train between Broxbourne and Cambridge all lines are blocked," said a Greater Anglia spokesperson.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 13:00."

A National Rail spokesperson said: "Services between Hertford East and Liverpool Street are unaffected.

"Services between Stansted and Norwich are also operating as normal.

"If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830