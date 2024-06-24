Cambridge student found hanged was rejected from progressing his studies, inquest hears

A Cambridge student was found hanged after missing out on a fourth year at the prestigious university by a few marks, an inquest has heard.

Benjamin Faux, 22, went instead to study at Reading University, but “completely disengaged” from his academic work in chemistry and felt he had “no future” before taking his own life on August 5 last year.

Prior to joining Reading University, he spent three years at the University of Cambridge between October 2019 and August 2022, and successfully obtained his BA degree in natural sciences with lower second-class honours.

Until August 2022, he was under consideration to progress to a fourth year of study at Cambridge – but due to a large number of applicants, he was not accepted.

His parents told the inquest in a joint statement that the young man was only cut off by a few marks and felt very disappointed.

He therefore joined a master’s research programme in science at the University of Reading in September 2022.

‘Gentle young man’

He was described as “a high academic achiever” by his parents, as well as a “gentle young man with a lovely, warm smile” with a passion for chess and swimming, which he had been practising since the age of eight. They said his graduation from Cambridge was a “monumental achievement, particularly in the context of the Covid pandemic”.

The inquest heard that prior to his death, the young man from Fleet, Hampshire, told a mental health crisis nurse he was “very disappointed” about his rejection from Cambridge and felt that he “could have done better” – despite having successfully graduated with a Bachelor’s degree at the prestigious university in 2022.

He told another mental health crisis nurse before his tragic death: “I don’t have a future – I would like to end being in pain and tired.”

Benjamin Faux became "completely disengaged" from his academic work in chemistry - HNP Picture Desk/Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

The inquest also heard he hid his struggles from his parents by telling them he was doing well on his Master of Science programme at the University of Reading – when he was in fact “staying indoors a lot and playing video games”.

However, no concerns were raised within the university until he sought the support of the student welfare team for “intensifying” suicidal thoughts in March 2023 – despite months of absenteeism.

His father David told the inquest in Reading, Berkshire: “If a first-year chemistry student does not attend the laboratory once, they are hunted down mercilessly.

“In January 2023, when it was clear Ben was not attending the laboratory and was not obtaining the data he needed for his dissertation, why was that not picked up at this earlier stage?”

‘Under huge pressure’

Prof Peter Miskell, pro vice-chancellor of the education and student experience at Reading University, told the inquest the academic School of Chemistry had been made aware of Ben’s spiralling situation, but “failed to properly grasp the seriousness of the concerns that had been raised”.

Anita Onovo, who worked as a mental health nurse for the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Mental Health Trust and interacted with the science student, told the inquest Ben felt he was under “huge pressure” academically.

She said: “He also mentioned having had a 2:2 grade at his first degree at the University of Cambridge. He said he was very disappointed and that he could have done better.”

The inquest also heard that Ben told his parents he was on top of his work and had obtained a 76 per cent mark on an important exam he had to sit in April 2023 – but he never sat the exam.

In fact, by the end of April 2023, Ben had agreed to suspending his studies with his course supervisor.

However, he never put in a formal application to suspend his studies – and the University of Reading did not follow up on Ben’s last discussion with his supervisor on April 24, 2023.

Less than four months later, Ben was found hanged in the wardrobe of his student room. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:05pm.

The inquest continues.