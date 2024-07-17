Cambridge University about-turns on fossil fuel donations – but only if they are big enough

The University of Cambridge has scrapped a temporary ban on donations from fossil fuel companies and will now accept sums if they are “for a large gift… usually [of] several million pounds”.

The university said it had agreed on a new process for considering funding from fossil fuel companies on Tuesday that would welcome donations under “exceptional circumstances”.

Its committee on benefactions and legal and external affairs (CBELA) may now accept donations if they are “for a large gift, or equivalent value for a research collaboration (usually several million pounds) which could not be obtained elsewhere”.

Funding from such companies must also be shown to advance “the university’s overall academic and institutional aims”.

All other sums must be from companies committed to the UK’s target for reaching net zero by 2050, the university’s website said.

It overrules a temporary ban on fossil fuel donations brought in earlier this year after an independent report warned that due diligence failings had created a “high reputational risk” to the university.

University staff inspect damage to the exterior of a 15th century King's College building from climate protesters - Martin Pope/Getty Images

The temporary suspension on funding, which began in March, came after a report by Nigel Topping, the UN climate champion, suggested Cambridge’s association with industry was not worth the reputational risk.

The report found that the fossil fuel sector made up 0.4 per cent of the university’s research and philanthropy funding in the six years up to 2022.

Announcing the move, Cambridge admitted it was “aware” of calls for a “blanket ban” on fossil fuel cash.

However, it said this may “cause tension in relation to academic freedom and freedom of speech” and “give rise to questions” regarding its obligations under charity law.

UK-based oil and gas companies BP and Shell have jointly donated more than £19.7 million to the university since 2019, according to the Financial Times.

University ‘sidelines ethical considerations’

Cambridge was also accused of “sidelining ethical considerations” in February when the university took £20 million in funding from Majid Jafar, the owner of the Middle East’s largest oil company.

Mr Jafar is the chief executive and founder of Crescent Petroleum and the managing director of Dana Gas, the largest non-government-owned natural gas company in the Middle East.

The money went towards the development of a Cambridge children’s hospital and university research institute.

The policy will replace existing advice for CBELA, the university’s body for considering donations, which ranked fossil fuel companies red, amber, or green according to their alignment with the Paris Agreement on climate change, The Telegraph understands.

The new process is understood not to have received unanimous support from the university council making the decision. It comprises senior university officials such as Prof Deborah Prentice, the vice-chancellor.

Prof Jason Scott-Warren, of Gonville and Caius college, described the new policy as 'absurd' - University of Cambridge

Prof Jason Scott-Warren, one of 25 members of the council, said: “This absurd decision reflects the fundamentally unethical nature of the university, which doesn’t begin to get the climate emergency and which remains densely intertwined with the fossil fuel industry.”

Mr Scott-Warren claimed that despite Mr Topping’s report, Cambridge has decided to ditch the colour-coded donations scale in favour of “these new proposals, which make the size of a donation the decisive factor”.

He said the policy “leaves the door open for multi- million pound donations and collaborations from fossil fuel majors”.

A spokesman for the University of Cambridge said: “The university will not accept research or philanthropic funding from a fossil fuel company whose business model is not aligned with the target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, unless there are exceptional circumstances.

“No fossil fuel company is currently understood to have a business model that aligns with net zero 2050 targets.”