Camden stabbing: Teenage boy knifed to death in New Year's Eve tragedy

Primrose Hill in London is a popular spot for people watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks and police said it was ‘busy’ at the time of the stabbing (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve in London.

Officers were called at 11.40pm to reports a boy had been stabbed in Primrose Hill in Camden, the Metropolitan Police said.

Primrose Hill is a popular spot for people watching the fireworks on New Year’s Eve and police said it was busy at the time of the incident.

The victim, who police believe to be 16 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight despite attempts at first aid by police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

A man has been arrested and taken into custody, the force said.

In a statement Scotland Yard said: "Extensive police cordons remain in place as officers conduct forensic examinations of the scene and the surrounding area."

Officers believe the area was busy with people at the time.

Anyone who saw what happened or have information, mobile phone footage or other material is encouraged to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 6649/31 Dec.