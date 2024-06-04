I came back to Britain because there’s no Trump, says Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller has said she fled the United States partly to avoid Donald Trump.

The British actress lived in New York for seven years, but made the decision to return home in 2023.

The 42-year-old said that one of her reasons for returning to London was that there would be “no Donald Trump”.

She said she needed a break from England and relentless media attention, but ultimately began to miss the UK.

Speaking at the launch of her collaboration with M&S, she said: “I was living in New York for seven years, until last summer and it was time to come home. I was really in love with New York as a place.

“But then since Covid, it just wasn’t the same. And obviously, I’ve got a little tiny baby and it’s a better quality of life and there’s no Donald Trump. I couldn’t handle another election.”

Miller recently gave birth to her second child, her first with partner, actor Oli Green, 27.

She was engaged to Jude Law, 51, but the pair split in 2005 after he publicly revealed he had been having an affair with one of his children’s nannies.

Miller, who appeared in the 2004 films Layer Cake and Alfie starring opposite Law, was at first delighted to be in New York, and away from what she termed the “cliquey” social scene of London.

She told the Guardian in a recent interview that in Manhattan she was able to “breathe” again, and avoid feeling “self-conscious and ashamed”.

However, the star said she found herself feeling drawn back to the UK to the point where she was “sort of hanging out by the baked beans in the English shops”.

She is now back, and has collaborated with Marks & Spencer on a new fashion line.

The actress is set to return to the big screen in Kevin Costner’s Western epic Horizon, which will be released in UK cinema this summer.