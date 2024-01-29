'Came as a surprise': New legislative bill threatens Foster Care Review Office's independence

Reuters

Three U.S. service members were killed and as many as 34 wounded, United States officials said on Sunday, after a drone attack in Jordan that they linked to Iranian-backed militants. The attack is a major escalation of the tensions in the Middle East sparked by Hamas' attack in Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel's retaliatory strikes that have devastated Gaza. "The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American service members, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America ... This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender."